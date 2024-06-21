Keir Starmer forced to deny plan to ‘pave the green belt’ in bid to build more homes, Labor official claims

Sir Keir Starmer was forced to deny he wanted to “flatten the green belt” after a Labor official claimed the party would do so to build more houses.

The Labor leader had to backtrack when the Conservatives seized on the damaging report, saying he had let slip the opposition’s real plan to pave the countryside.

The row began when the news website Politico reported yesterday that an unnamed Labor official had said: “I don’t care if we flatten the whole green belt, we just need more houses in this country.”

Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted the damning quote on social media platform

Housing Secretary Michael Gove told the Mail: ‘Labour has let slip its true intentions towards our green belt.

Labor to stop Rayner’s right to buy scheme Labor yesterday pledged to stop the “scandalous” right to buy scheme, from which deputy leader Angela Rayner benefited. Housing spokesman Matthew Pennycook said a Labor government would take a “pragmatic approach” to stop the social housing stock being sold off too easily, but would not go so far as to “directly” end the scheme. He said the scheme – which allows tenants to buy their council home with discounts of up to 70 per cent – ​​has led to an exacerbation of Britain’s housing supply crisis. Miss Rayner bought her former council house in Stockport under the Right To Buy scheme in 2007, at a 25 per cent discount, before selling it three years later for a £48,500 profit. The Labor mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has said that “building new council housing while maintaining the right to buy is like trying to fill a bathtub without a stopper”.

‘In their own words, they simply don’t care about the opinions of local people and would be more than willing to flatten the green belt to meet their haphazard and poorly thought out housing targets.

“Only the Conservatives have a plan to protect our green belt and build homes in the right places.”

But when asked by reporters about the comment about a visit to a housing estate in York, Sir Keir insisted: ‘No, it wasn’t Labor Party officials. That was not the policy of the Labor Party.

And he told broadcasters: “We are not planning to flatten the green belt.” But Politico journalist Stefan Boscia refuted Sir Keir’s outright denial, writing in X: “He is obviously wrong to say that a Labor official never told me this.”

Sir Keir also said a Labor government would build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years and protect the countryside in the process.

But he admitted that would require tough decisions and some development on low-quality land in the green belt, which the party has called the gray belt.

“We have a lot of non-green belt areas that we can build on, but you know, there are some parts of the green belt, like disused car parks,” Sir Keir said. ‘So we will make the difficult decisions. But, of course, we are going to protect the field.”

However, Gove doubted that a Labor government could build the housing and infrastructure the country needs. He noted that last year the Government proposed scrapping strict environmental regulations blamed for blocking 100,000 homes.

“I think one of the most difficult things for Keir Starmer and a Labor cabinet would be to take on certain pressure groups.”

He added that the second challenge would come from large homebuilders.