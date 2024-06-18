Keir Starmer FINALLY admits only men can have penises as he toughens his stance on trans women and biological sex saying he agrees with his predecessor Tony Blair.

Keir Starmer today appeared to harden Labour’s position on gender and biological sex by saying he agreed with his predecessor Tony Blair that only a man can have a penis.

The Labor leader has faced press from gender rights activists after previously saying that “99.9 per cent of women” do not have a reproductive organ.

But he went further today during an election campaign visit to Basingstoke, which came after Sir Tony offered a blunt assessment of his own position.

Speaking recently to Holyrood magazine, the former first minister said politics had gotten itself into a “mess” over gender identity.

‘What is a woman? Well, it’s really not very difficult for me to answer,” she said.

“I’m definitely of the school that says, biologically, a woman has a vagina and a man has a penis. “I think we can say it pretty clearly.”

Asked about this afternoon’s comments, Sir Keir said: “Yes, Tony is right about that, he put it very well.”

“I saw it in the report, I’m not quite sure when he said it, but I agree with him on that.”

Sir Keir has repeatedly faced questions about his views on transgender issues and has faced criticism for some of his previous comments on the issue.

Last year, he said that “99.9 per cent of women” do not have a penis and in 2021 he said it was “not right” for Labor MP Rosie Duffield to claim that “only women have a cervix”.

But he has since said of Ms Duffield’s claim that “biologically, she is of course right about that”.

And yesterday her party suspended a Labor colleague and LGBT rights activist who mocked her fears for her safety online.

Former EastEnders actor Lord Michael Cashman lost the whip after comments he made in X about Rosie Duffield.

He unleashed a wave of criticism when he accused her of being “fried or lazy” after she revealed she would not be attending local election campaigns due to “constant trolling” about her views.

Ms Duffield revealed on Friday she made a “Extremely difficult decision” because the “actions of a few obsessed individuals” have made his attendance “impossible.”

The 52-year-old, who is based in Canterbury, is a campaigner for women’s rights and women-only spaces and revealed this week that she spent £2,000 on bodyguards during her campaign.

Sir Keir Starmer told reporters on a campaign visit today that what Lord Cashman said was “particularly inappropriate and that is why support for the whip was withdrawn, as it was done so quickly”.