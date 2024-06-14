Keir Starmer faces a Labor revolt over the ‘ageist’ election manifesto plan for his peers to be expelled from the House of Lords when they turn 80.

Sir Keir Starmer faces a revolt from his Labor peers over his ‘ageist’ plan to force members of the House of Lords to resign after turning 80.

Under proposals set out in the party’s election manifesto, it would be mandatory to resign at the end of a parliament in which a peer reaches its eighth decade.

The current average age of peers is 71 years and the oldest serving peer, Lord Christopher, is 99 years old.

The party has also pledged to remove the last remaining hereditary peers as part of a long-standing commitment to reform the upper house in the first term of a Labor government.

Lord Winston, 83, a pioneering fertility expert and Labor peer, told the Telegraph: ‘There are a number of lords, particularly judges, who are making formidable arguments about government legislation, well into their 80s. I don’t think biology is as important as skill.

He added: “It’s like saying a member of the House of Lords has to be a certain height.” I think the important thing is, first of all, to appoint the right people to the House of Lords.

Other peers who would be affected include former Tories Ken Clarke, 83, and Michael Howard, 82, as well as Labor human rights activist Alf Dubs, 91, and former cabinet minister Lord Foulkes, 82. .

In total, there are 785 peers in the Lords and there is a mechanism to allow them to retire voluntarily although there is no formal retirement age.

Under proposals set out in the party’s election manifesto, it would be mandatory to resign at the end of a parliament in which a peer reaches its eighth decade.

Lord Winston, 83, the pioneering fertility expert and Labor peer, told the Telegraph: ‘There are a number of lords, particularly judges, who are making formidable arguments about government legislation, well into their 80s. I don’t think biology is as important as skill.

Other colleagues who would be affected include former Tory Ken Clarke, 83 (right) and Michael Howard, 82 (left).

The former Scottish secretary hit out at the plan, saying: “As the former director of Age Scotland, I am unhappy with this proposal and will seek to amend it because it is discriminatory.”

“We need, however, a provision that allows colleagues to retire with dignity when they are no longer able to perform their role, regardless of their age.”

The House of Lords faces “immediate modernisation” under the Labor government, although the party has set no deadline for Sir Keir Starmer’s long-standing ambition to abolish the unelected chamber.

In December 2022, Sir Keir said he would abolish the “indefensible” House of Lords “as quickly as possible”, ideally within the government’s first term, and replace it with an elected chamber.

The manifesto states that Labor is “committed” to replacing the Lords with an “alternative second chamber that is more representative of regions and nations”, adding that it will consult the public on this.

There are 92 reserved hereditary places in the Lords, following reforms carried out by the previous Labor administration in 1999.

But the system has faced widespread criticism given the exclusive, male-dominated list of eligible candidates and the generally limited number of people able to vote in races.

Lord Grocott, 83, of the Labor Party, has led a long campaign to end the “idiotic” by-elections used to replace hereditaries who have died or resigned.

In total, there are 785 peers in the Lords and there is a mechanism that allows them to retire voluntarily although there is no formal retirement age.

The Labor manifesto says: ‘While the Labor Party recognizes the good work of many peers who scrutinize the government and improve the quality of legislation passed in Parliament, reform is long overdue and essential.

‘Too many peers do not play an adequate role in our democracy. Hereditary pairs remain indefensible. And since appointments are for life, the second chamber of Parliament has become too large.

‘Therefore, the next Labor government will bring about immediate modernisation, introducing legislation to remove the right of hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords.

‘The Labor Party will also introduce a mandatory retirement age. At the end of the Parliament in which a member reaches the age of 80, he or she will be required to retire from the House of Lords.’

The manifesto adds: ‘The Labor Party will ensure that all its peers meet the high standards the public expects of them, and we will introduce a new participation requirement, as well as strengthening the circumstances in which disgraced members can be removed.

‘We will reform the appointment process to ensure the quality of new appointments and seek to improve the national and regional balance of the second chamber.

‘While this move to modernize the House of Lords will be an improvement, the Labor Party is committed to replacing the House of Lords with an alternative second chamber that is more representative of regions and nations.

“Labor will consult on the proposals, seeking the views of the British public on how policy can best serve them.”

Lord Bethell, who won a seat in the upper house after securing 26 of the 43 votes cast by his Tory colleagues with hereditary titles, said discarding his existing hereditary peers would be “tough”.

The former Health Minister told Sky News: “Getting rid of the principle of new hereditary peers, so that my poor son Jacob, the opportunity he may have to stand for election one day, has been a long-standing commitment by the Party Labor and if that was in the manifesto that wouldn’t be a big surprise to anyone.

“But to expel people who have been very committed to the House of Lords and who, by the way, contribute a lot, despite what they say, to a very successful Second Chamber, would be harsh and I think it would be quite political.” and a bit of a blame game.

“If the Labor Party wants to reform the House of Lords from top to bottom, good luck to them, they should embark on that project.”

“But selecting a group of peers for special treatment based on some kind of class prejudice would be a disgrace, and it would mean that some good people – not necessarily me, but some really good people in the hereditary banks – would lose out. . ‘