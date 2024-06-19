Keir Starmer doesn’t believe “workers” have savings. So guess who he will go after, writes chancellor JEREMY HUNT.

Savers, pay attention. Labor has you in its sights. If Keir Starmer enters Downing Street on July 5, prepare for his taxes to rise.

It is an iron law of British politics. The Conservatives want to keep taxes lower, Labor will use any excuse to raise them whenever they can.

If it wasn’t obvious before, when he was flirting with Jeremy Corbyn, promising to raise income tax and nationalize large swaths of the economy, Keir Starmer is not going to buck the trend.

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to reveal what your tax raid will look like. Starmer has already said his definition of workers excludes anyone with savings. Now we know who it will go to first.

Independent cost calculations have identified a £38.5bn black hole in its finances, so we know Labor will increase taxes on households by at least £2,094 to close the gap.

After repeated refusals to rule out 17 different tax increases, we now know that his published spending plans are not the “sum total” of his tax and spending ambitions, after Wes Streeting let it slip in an interview.

And today the Mail has revealed a worrying manifesto put forward by a group of Labor MPs called the Tribune Group, of which Keir Starmer and many shadow cabinet members are members, highlighting Labour’s secret plan to raise taxes across the board .

Why don’t they be honest with people and come clean? Because they have no plan or idea of ​​how to manage the economy.

On the other hand, as conservatives, we are the party of sound money and lower taxes.

We dealt with inflation, bringing it down from 11 percent after the global inflationary shocks of the pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, to normal levels.

Inflation is one of the cruelest economic problems. Eat up your savings. Reduce your salary. It makes every aspect of your life less attainable. I understand. It has made times extremely difficult.

It hits working families in their pockets, where it hurts the most. That’s why we made addressing it our number one priority.

It may seem inevitable that we reduce it now. But it was not like that. We have had to make difficult decisions, but reducing inflation always came first. We deliver it.

And now we will cut taxes. This year we have already reduced taxes by £900 for the average worker, meaning taxes for the average worker are the lowest they have been for 50 years. And we will go further.

We have shown a clear direction of travel. Our tax cut manifesto will reduce taxes and incentivize work even more.

The plans published by all other parties will see the tax burden reach record levels. But who knows how far he can go with Labor’s proposals?

Conservatives know that people can spend their own money much better than the government.

So it is not surprising that we have the only tax reduction manifesto. We know that now that we have turned inflation around, the worst thing that could be done would be to raise taxes.

But, in a victory of ideology over common sense, Labour’s proposals will shackle working people with record taxes.

This proves it. No matter how many times they try to convince people otherwise, the Labor Party will increase your taxes. It goes to the heart of what they believe, and a leopard cannot change its spots.

We have finally turned the corner. Don’t let the Labor Party spend your money for you.