Keir Starmer accused of ‘not caring’ about special needs children by headteacher who challenged Labor leader over planned tax raid on private schools

Sir Keir Starmer was yesterday accused of “not caring” about children with special educational needs by a headteacher who questioned him over his planned tax raid on private schools.

Michelle Catterson, headteacher at Moon Hall School in Reigate, which caters for dyslexic children, warned that many of her pupils without education, health and care plans would be forced into the state sector.

Yesterday he criticized Sir Keir during a radio phone-in on LBC over his proposals to charge independent schools 20 per cent VAT and scrap the 80 per cent relief they receive on business rates.

Labor has promised that children on an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), who have the most serious needs and are often paid their fees by councils if they cannot be educated in the state sector, would be exempt from the tax rise. .

But thousands of pupils with special educational needs do not have an EHCP.

Sir Keir (pictured being interviewed on LBC’s breakfast show) admitted the VAT exemption on school fees would only apply where there is “a plan in place”.

Michelle Catterson (pictured), headteacher at Moon Hall School in Reigate, warned that many of her pupils without education, health and care plans would be forced into the state sector.

Mrs Catterson said all her pupils have a diagnosed special educational need, but 30 per cent do not have an EHCP and “would be forced into the state sector where we know their needs cannot be met”.

He said families “send their children to my school out of necessity” and asked Sir Keir if he knew “what the true impact of these plans on these vulnerable children might be”.

He said it was a “difficult decision” to remove the “VAT exemption on private schools” but it was necessary to pay 6,500 new secondary school teachers.

“Money is scarce, we don’t have a magic wand and we have to pay for and finance everything we do,” he added.

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari pointed to research by the Independent Schools Council which found that 103,337 pupils in its schools have Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, but only 7,171 pupils have Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP).

Sir Keir admitted that the VAT exemption on school fees would only apply where there was “a plan in place”.

Headteacher Mrs Catterson said it was “blind ignorance” to push the plan and said: “Workers don’t care about children with special needs.”

Keir Starmer arrives at Global Studios to take part in a live telephone conversation with listeners of LBC’s Nick Ferrari radio show ahead of the general election.

The Labor leader insisted “we care”, adding: “I want all children, whether they go to a private or public school, to have the same opportunities.” “I really care.”

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said Sir Keir’s response was “shocking” and said: “More than 100,000 children in independent schools receive SEND support without an EHCP.”

‘They would be taxed under Labour’s plans. The Labor Party has no answers about how the complex needs of these children will be met.’

It comes after former Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said this week that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities could be excluded from specialist schools.

Meanwhile, shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed yesterday that there would be no VAT exemption on private school fees for military families who rely on boarding schools.