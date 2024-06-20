‘Keir and Gary take The Journey!’ Labor leader and Man Utd star mocked for ‘parody’ walk through Lake District for election broadcast

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor election broadcast with Gary Neville was mocked today by social media users who compared his stroll through the Lake District to Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s The Trip.

In the four-minute video broadcast on television last night, Sir Keir and the former Manchester United star took a walk around the beauty spot discussing the Labor leader’s power plans.

They visited Langdale Pikes, which is where Sir Keir used to spend his summer holidays with his parents.

But social media users were quick to lampoon the clip, comparing it to Coogan and Brydon’s hit TV show The Trip, where the pair travel around the Lake District reviewing meals, swapping impressions and talking about life. and calling it a “parody.”

Labor Party leader Keir Starmer and football expert and former player Gary Neville, pictured filming the Labor Party’s election broadcast in Langdale Valley, Lake District.

The video has been compared to The Trip, the British sitcom starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

During the broadcast, Neville, a fierce Tory critic and card-carrying Labor member, asks Sir Keir if he already had a team in place if he wins the July 4 general election.

Sir Keir replies: ‘Yes. I told him, “I don’t want you to have a conversation on the first day, I need you to comply with me, so you need to be ready to comply from the beginning.” So that’s the foundation I’ve placed them on.”

Sir Keir became emotional as he reflected on what his late mother and toolmaker father would think if they knew he was leading the Labor Party in a national election campaign.

“They would be having a real time, and so would I,” he said. ‘If she came back here now… and I was in a race to be a candidate for prime minister of the country, they would be really proud.

‘It would be a really incredible moment. It really would be.

Filmed in the Langdale Pikes area of ​​the national park, where Sir Keir used to spend summer holidays with his parents, the clip begins with Neville asking the Labor leader “how did you find this place?”

Viewers were quick to mock the video, calling it “embarrassing” and a “parody.”

Viewers took to social media to mock the video that aired last night.

One X user tweeted: “Keir Starmer and Gary Neville to star in film adaptation of ‘The Trip’, set in the Lake District #labour #partypoliticalbroadcast.”

Another viewer, mocking their relaxed attire, wrote: ‘Gary Neville and Starmer in casual sportswear. The Alan Partridge I’ve seen in a long time!’

Others were left confused about Neville’s fascination with how Starmer had “found” such a well-known place of beauty.

X users took to the platform to describe the promotional video as “vomit-inducing.”

One viewer even called the election broadcast a “parody.”

Dominic Smithers said: “Gary Neville asking Keir Starmer ‘how he found the Lake District’ is beyond parody.”

Neville became a member of the Labor Party in 2022 and later that year the former England international spoke alongside a seemingly starstruck Sir Keir on stage at the Labor Party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

Neville appeared alongside Sir Keir Starmer in a Labor general election broadcast last night.

Seeing those same sites and cabins that we visit so often on our family holidays cemented why I am campaigning for change. To the millions of people who desperately need a Labor government to rebuild Britain: I will hit the ground running from day one. pic.twitter.com/GltcGcssUt -Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 20, 2024

In a post ahead of yesterday’s broadcast, Sir Keir wrote on

“To the millions of people who desperately need a Labor government to rebuild Britain: I will hit the ground running from day one.”

One unimpressed viewer wrote: ‘Starmer has the problem of being very boring with the image. Working with Gary Neville hasn’t helped,” followed by a sleeping emoji.

Meanwhile, another wrote: ‘Right on the Labor election broadcast. Gary Neville and Starmer.

‘I thought I was going to vomit. He was embarrassing.’

Speaking about the experience of filming with Sir Keir, Neville said: “It was a privilege to spend the morning with Keir filming this in the beautiful Lake District, he is a future Prime Minister who the country can believe in and trust.”

‘It’s in your hands. You have the power to make change happen. Vote Labour.’