Katie Price claims her Mucky Mansion is DAMNED: Model reveals she would have panic attacks just walking down the road and warns new owners to ‘prepare for bad luck’ as she insists her decrepit home was the root of her issues.

Katie Price has claimed her Mucky Mansion is cursed and has warned any potential new owners.

The glamor model, 46, bought the £2million property in Horsham, West Sussex, in 2014, but has had many problems with the house over the years, including theft, structural problems and reports of “seeing ghosts.”

Last month, she vacated the sprawling mansion and moved into a new four-bedroom house in a quiet Sussex village after being declared bankrupt for the second time and receiving an eviction notice.

However, in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Katie insisted it had been her decision to leave the facility and that it marked a new chapter in her life.

The mother of five insisted: ‘I have wanted to leave my old house for years. It’s been nothing but hell in there. I’ve never had any luck in that house!

Katie continued: ‘I hate that house. Whoever buys it, I warn you, will have bad luck there.

‘It’s absolutely cursed. My anxiety got worse with that house. There was a time when he couldn’t even walk down the driveway without having a panic attack.

“I had therapy about the house. I should never have gone back there. Now that I’m gone, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Last month, Katie shared photos of two men she feared were trying to break into her Mucky Mansion, just days after she was forced to call the police about another gang of strangers outside her home.

Katie posted alarming doorbell footage on Instagram of an intruder approaching the front door before walking away.

He followed up with a photo of him and a second man, as well as a photo of a white Ford they had parked in their driveway.

Sussex Police told MailOnline they had received a report of “suspicious behavior involving a possible robbery” at around 9pm. The two men were searched and given “advice” before being released after no items were found, police said. .

It marked the last incident to take place at Mucky Mansion, which became the subject of a Channel 4 documentary when it attempted to breathe life back into the property one last time.

katie too revealed how someone had broken into his property in the middle of the night and sprayed a corrosive substance on the Range Rover from which some of the pink paint had been removed.

She revealed: “There is now 24-hour security at the property for protection.”

Katie hopes her new family home, which includes a double garage and open plan kitchen, will be a safe haven for her brood.

However, after seeing his new property, confused fans asked how he had been able to afford the £4,995 monthly payment amid his financial problems.

During her chat to MailOnline, Katie criticized the scrutiny over her finances and insisted: “I’m sick of dealing with this bankruptcy story.” I have solved it.

‘It happened when I had a nervous breakdown and anyone can go bankrupt, but the newspapers are so obsessed with it.

‘It’s nothing to be ashamed of. I earn well. I earn good money. I have resolved my situation and it is what it is. Now I’m on the rise.”

In March, Katie was declared bankrupt for the second time after failing to pay more than £750,000 in unpaid taxes.

The former glamor model failed to appear at a court hearing in London to explain why she did not pay money to HMRC.

It is the second bankruptcy Katie has faced as creditors pursue her over a £3.2 million payout over the collapse of her company Jordan Trading Ltd.

Creditors are owed £3.2m from her perfume and cosmetics business.

Elsewhere in the chat, Katie told MailOnline that she is training to become a life coach and has had the help of The Psychopath Life Coach, Lewis Raymond Taylor.

The glamorous model wants to overcome the trauma of her past, and there has been a lot of that.

Katie has been subject to stints in rehab, financial problems, threats of prison and even kidnapping attempts, all documented in her seven biographies and in newspapers, not to mention numerous breast operations, facelifts and adjustments.

As for ‘Psychopath Life Coach’ Lewis, 34, has a history of violence, drug addiction and prison terms.

However, as Lewis pointed out, this is exactly what makes them perfect candidates for life coaching.

Lewis explained: “I think a lot of people will laugh and joke and say, ‘How can a psychopath be a life coach?’ How can Katie Price be a life coach when she’s put herself in this and that situation?

‘But you have to think that Katie has been in the industry for decades, she still inspires people and she still has millions of followers. It takes a lot of resilience to be able to do that.

“There will be a lot of people who will have a lot of negative things to say, but there will also be a lot of people who have felt inspired and empowered by Katie for decades.

“She will make a big difference to a lot of people because they will resonate and connect with her in a way that they won’t resonate or connect with anyone else.”

“So watch out, Katie Price is here to make a difference.”

The couple are so determined to prove their skeptics wrong that this year they are filming a TV show about their life coaching trip in Bali.