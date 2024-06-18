Katie Holmes is dressed casually and without makeup in New York, while her daughter Suri Cruise, 18, prepares to fly to college.

Katie Holmes was photographed in New York City wearing a casual outfit on Monday.

The 45-year-old wore no makeup, wore a baseball cap with her long brown hair tied up underneath, and carried a large brown bag over her shoulder.

Katie put on a light colored button down shirt with a darker shirt on top, charcoal sweatshirts, and sneakers.

The Dawson’s Creek actress kept a sad expression on her face as she carried a coffee in one hand and her cell phone in the other.

Katie’s stroll through the Big Apple comes weeks after it was revealed that her daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, will be going to college this fall.

The 18-year-old shared her upcoming plans via a classmate’s video.

In a Tiktok clip Captioned ‘LaG Commitment Day’ and the song ‘I’ll Always Remember You’, the seniors showed off their varsity sweater.

Suri showed off her red Carnegie Mellon University sweater on camera, making funny faces and engaging in a cute dance with her friends.

But before Suri heads to Pittsburgh, she’s enjoying her time in the city and was photographed on a bike ride through Central Park earlier this month.

The high school graduate bears a striking resemblance to her mother, even wearing her long brown hair loose around her face like Katie.

But despite her Hollywood upbringing, Suri wants to stay out of the spotlight.

She is determined to remain “private”, a source exclusively told DailyMail.com in April.

Meanwhile, as Suri looks toward her future, her mother reflects on how the birth of her only child spurred an evolution in fashion.

When asked if motherhood had changed her sense of style, Katie told the UK newspaper. The times in June, “I feel like, in a way, yes.”

“When my daughter was very little, I was attracted to wearing a lot of dresses,” she continued. ‘You go through these different phases of motherhood and they tell you what you’re comfortable with and what you’re not. So over the years my style has changed here and there.’

But today, Katie is drawn to vintage clothing.

“Living in New York City, I need things that are practical and comfortable,” she explained. “I usually wear ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt.”

Suri Cruise will attend Carnegie Mellon University in the fall

And despite saving several pieces of clothing to pass down to her daughter, she admitted that Suri “has her own sense of style and her own expressions.”

However, “sometimes the basics definitely go out the window,” Katie joked. “But that’s okay.”

Over the years, the MTV Movie Award winner has mostly kept Suri out of the spotlight and recently opened up about that decision.

“What’s been really important to me with my daughter, because she was very visible from a young age, is that I really like to protect her,” Katie said. Glamor in April. ‘I am very grateful to be a father, to be his father. “She is an incredible person.”