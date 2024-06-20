Katherine Jenkins enjoys a date at Royal Ascot with her husband Andrew Levitas while Gemma Owen brings her father Michael to lead a star-studded outing.

Katherine Jenkins and Gemma Owen were the first to cross the starting line as guests arrived at Royal Ascot for Ladies’ Day on Thursday afternoon.

Mezzo-soprano Katherine was accompanied by her husband, filmmaker Andrew Levitas, as proceedings began at the Berkshire event.

The Welsh star, 43, looked appropriately glamorous in a skin-tight cream dress as she waved to spectators shortly after entering the pitch.

Black stilettos complemented the look, while an elegant net headpiece served as a focal point as she posed for photos.

On a warm day in the southeast of England, Levitas, 46, opted for a gray three-piece suit and a top hat while accompanying his wife.

Following close behind, former Love Island star Gemma was accompanied by her father, retired Liverpool and England footballer Michael Owen.

The TV personality, 21, turned heads in a fitted halterneck dress and heels, while her intricate wide-brimmed hat ensured she stayed cool as she watched the day’s proceedings.

Meanwhile, Nick Knowles and his fiancée Katie Dadzie looked as in love as ever as they attended day three. from Royal Ascot in Berkshire on Thursday.

The couple, who have been engaged since last August, looked into each other’s eyes in a sweet snap while Nick smiled from ear to ear.

The DIY SOS star, 61, didn’t hold back with her fashion choices and opted for a striking black top hat and matching long black jacket.

Adding some summer color, he opted for a pale blue vest and baby pink tie while tucking a pink rose into his lapel.

He completed the look with dark gray striped pants as he posed with his arm around his future wife.

Former Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock arrived hand in hand with his wife Emma Lou

Meanwhile, Katie, 33, wore a chic white midi dress with black polka dots and cinched her waist with a matching black belt.

She finished the look with black wedge heels, a black and white hat, and a black leather bag.

TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins also attended another day of racing when she turned heads in a bright pink ensemble.

The Good Morning Britain star, 49, paired the long-sleeved pink dress with a pink hat and pink heels.

David Sullivan, 75, and his fiancee Ampika Pickston, 42, also attended together as the model wowed in a low-cut purple jumpsuit.

She showed off her ample cleavage in the ensemble which she paired with a large purple hat and purple leather bag.

Meanwhile, the former owner of Daily Sport and Sunday Sport sported a smart suit, red vest and stylish mirrored glasses.

Lady Victoria Hervey opted for a feathered white dress that featured a high, daring leg.

She held on to her white headdress as she smiled for photos as her feathers fluttered in the wind.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, began on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.

The King and Queen are likely to join punters at the famous racing meet and cement their position as racing champions, just like Queen Elizabeth II. They will hope to add to their tally of Royal Ascot winners.

Charles and Camilla took on the late Queen’s thoroughbreds and have entered a series of horses over the next five days.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of Thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Traditionally, the King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot in a carriage procession with their guests, a convention which will mark its 200th anniversary next year, having first been held in 1825 during the reign of King George IV.

In March, Nick revealed why he hasn’t planned his wedding to his fiancée Katie yet.

The DIY SOS presenter announced she was marrying the sex toy business owner in August last year.

Speaking to The Sun at the Inspirational Women Awards on Friday, she explained how couples’ ‘busy schedules’ have gotten in the way.

Nick said: ‘Not yet. I have not decided yet. I’m still thinking about it.

‘I’ve been too far away with all the travel shows I’ve been doing. Katie has been very busy with the company.

The television personality continued: “And as there is more work, the time to be able to find, to disappear for a week into the schedule becomes more and more difficult.”

Nick and Katie got engaged in New Orleans in August 2023 and the couple announced the happy news on Instagram.

Katie, who is 27 and the youngest of DIY SOS presenter Nick, looked delighted in a series of snaps, which included Nick proposing to her while on one knee.

She captioned her post: “So at the last minute something special happened in New Orleans.”

Nick wrote: ‘There was an incident with the Haribo network in New Orleans. Very happy.’

TV star Nick, who split from wife Jessica Rose Moor in 2016, made his first appearance with Katie in September 2021, after ending his romance with PR guru Emily Hallinan in February 2020.