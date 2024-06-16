Kate’s masterclass on turning an old dress into something spectacular! ALICE HARE gives The Firm her verdict on fashion

Making your first public appearance in six months is, naturally, a reason to turn to the fashion bigwigs.

For the Princess of Wales at Trooping the Color yesterday, these came in the form of one of her favorite milliners, Philip Treacy, as well as Jenny Packham, a designer whose dresses she has turned to dozens of times for some of her most important royal occasions. .

The monochromatic look, completed with Jimmy Choo heels (£650), a Mulberry bag (£495) and Cassandra Goad pearl earrings (£5,620), was not only a stylish homage to local British brands, but also a masterclass in sustainable fashion.

Kate’s dress is a reworked version of the dress she wore to the coronation lunch at Buckingham Palace last year. (She also has the same dress in navy and black.) She altered her belt and added a statement bow to the neckline.

It’s not Kate’s first foray into recycling: for last year’s Baftas she altered an Alexander McQueen dress she had previously worn in 2019.

In addition to reworking, reuse was the order of the day. Kate’s earrings are the same ones she wore to Prince Louis’ christening in 2018; She has owned the Ella Mulberry handbag for over a decade; and this marks the ninth outing of her Jimmy Choo heels. But despite this, her look didn’t seem like she’d “seen that before.”

Of course, it helps to have a new Philip Treacy hat, but it’s the clever addition of the bow and modified belt that are largely responsible for transforming a seemingly corporate sheath dress into a spectacular special occasion piece.

An Irish Guards regimental brooch provided an appropriate military note recognizing Kate’s role as colonel of the regiment.

This fashion triumph comes after news last week that Kate’s longtime stylist Natasha Archer had been promoted to the role of senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales. She talked about accomplishing her first task.

The Duchess of Edinburgh (right) wore a pale yellow dress by Beulah London (£750), a brand adored by royals across Europe, with a matching Jane Taylor hat (£1,625).

Her daughter Lady Louise, like Kate, immersed herself in sustainable fashion practices – wearing the same Suzannah London dress (£1,290) she wore to the coronation last year and borrowing Jane Taylor’s custom-made hat which his mother wore to Ascot last year.

Other royals also took advantage of the occasion to show off the best of British fashion. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a pale yellow dress by Beulah London (£750), a brand adored by royals across Europe, with a matching Jane Taylor hat (£1,625).

Even Queen Camilla wore it again: while her Philip Treacy hat is new, her mint green silk crepe coat and dress, by couturier Anna Valentine, is the same look she wore to Ascot last year. He also wore the brooch of the late Grenadier of the Queen’s Guard in a nod to his role as Colonel-in-Chief.

One thing is for sure. Not even rain can stop this (fashion) show.