Kate’s brave public return exposed a very private vulnerability. But, says MAUREEN CALLAHAN, she also showed why she couldn’t be more different from Meghan.

For true royal decorum, look no further than the revival of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

After months of quietly undergoing chemotherapy and declaring her retirement from public duties, the princess announced last Friday that she was feeling well enough to attend the Trooping the Color ceremonies the following day.

Instead of indulging (as a certain duchess tends) in victimhood, self-pity, oversharing and navel-gazing, the princess expressed gratitude, humility and a desire to celebrate with her family and the King, who himself endures his own battle against cancer.

Alongside a new photo of Kate standing alone in a lush green forest, looking up at the sun in a spirit of health, renewal and optimism, a statement read:

“I have been overwhelmed by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the past few months… As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to let yourself rest my body… I am learning to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”

Kate went on to write that “I’m not out of the woods yet.”

This is a remarkable admission for a woman who is obviously a perfectionist, who rarely makes mistakes, whose public presentation is always immaculate, whose three young children are surprisingly well behaved.

Kate Middleton, for the first time, has shared her fears and vulnerabilities, perhaps even a tendency toward impatience. How human. How honest.

He began not with his own sorrows but with a note of thanks, before commiserating with his fellow travelers.

It was a shocking but very welcome announcement.

Now, of course, as Kate’s sudden return generated global headlines, supporters of the dispossessing Duchess of Montecito apparently couldn’t allow her ailing sister-in-law to be the center of attention.

Yes: Meghan Markle, stubborn as kudzu, appeared again, or rather, a surrogate mother did.

Of course, while there’s no way to know if Meghan was aware of this latest stunt, it certainly felt woefully predictable.

Hours before Kate’s appearance at the show on Saturday, Harry’s great friend Nacho Figueras posted a jar of American Riviera Orchard jam, a new flavor, a limited edition (‘2 of 2’, the jar said), with that basic muslin wrap and hand-tied gooey stuff. bow.

Hey, at least this label wasn’t coming off!

Figueras also posted a jar of dog treats, which appeared to be labeled in Meghan’s ostentatious handwriting.

And all this has led to a well-deserved reaction, not only for the moment, but also for the content itself.

After all, Meghan is the same woman who recorded Harry’s marriage proposal on her iPhone and used that footage in her Netflix docuseries.

The same woman who considers herself a feminist and yet reminded the world, during that incendiary sit-down with Oprah, that Kate’s old nickname had been ‘Waity Katie.’

Who, again on Netflix, smiled as he appeared to mockingly reenact his introduction to the late Queen with a deep bow.

Nothing Meghan does seems accidental. It wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if she had something to do with the timing of this new promotion for the still unmerchandied ‘ARO’.

And if so, how did Meghan, who became Duchess of Hertz at last year’s Women of Vision Awards, preach to the crowd about the importance of “daily acts of service, with kindness, advocacy, grace and justice”, and not Do you see how this would be an epic face-plant?

Catherine, Princess of Wales, bravely fulfilling a public duty in the midst of chemotherapy vs. sweets and treats for dogs On Instagram.

It’s enough to make you wonder: Has Meghan lost her touch?

Remember everyone: Be kind!

Remember also: When Kate was convalescing after surgery in January, followed by the noise around Photoshop-gate in March, Meghan decided to launch ‘ARO’, posting an old video of her in the kitchen, then seen from afar in a voluminous black ball gown: for the day! – all set for, perversely, Nancy Wilson’s classic ‘I Wish You Love’.

Days later, when Kate announced to the world that she had cancer, Harry and Meghan (so estranged that they found out the news along with the rest of us) wasted no time in issuing a press release.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and her family,” their statement read, “and hope they can do so privately and peacefully.”

HA! Meghan and the word “peace” seem very much at odds, don’t they?

It amazes me that if they wanted to be fully supportive, they would finally put aside their grievances, abandon the pernicious victimization law, and apologize for implying to Oprah that the royals were racist.

Also apologize for Harry reprinting private texts between Meghan and Kate in his memoirs, or for spokesman Omid Scobie’s big mistake in naming Kate and Charles (now the most sympathetic and admired royals) as so-called “racists.” , reports the information. That has not yet been denied by Gruesome Twosome.

On the other hand, Meghan is the woman who, amid a backdrop of impoverished African children, complained about her mental well-being, complaining that “not many people have asked me if I’m okay.”

Meanwhile, Kate spent hours on her feet Saturday, in heels and a tight white dress, to appear for her ailing father-in-law and her country, no doubt at great personal cost. It is understandable that the princess is exhausted and fatigued, but she is not asking for our compassion.

Let’s compare Kate’s most recent statement to Meghan’s typical logorrhea, her classic Los Angeles word salad of self-validation and narcissism, which means nothing.

Here she was in Nigeria just last month, dressed up like it was official royal business, explaining how her Nigerian heritage only made her that much more awesome.

“What has been repeated so much in recent days is: ‘Oh, we are not so surprised to learn that you are Nigerian.’ It is a compliment to you, because what they define as a Nigerian woman is brave, resilient, courageous and beautiful,” he claimed.

And Meghan wonders why, in each successive attempt to rival Kate, she only fails.