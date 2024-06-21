Kate Moss makes a very public statement with her boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismarck, as the couple tactfully settle in at the Dior show in Paris after a frosty display.

Kate Moss appeared to make a deliberate statement about the status of her relationship as she approached her boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismarck, at the Dior show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Friday.

Sitting front row at the show, the supermodel, 50, linked arms with Count Nikolai, 37, as he walked over and placed his hand on her arm.

The British star appeared to be proving that the couple is back on track after their icy display at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show last month.

Count Nikolai seemed impassive as he sat next to Kate, who then turned her back on him to talk to others in the front row of the fashion show.

However, any animosity between the couple seems to disappear as they both looked elegant for the Dior show.

Kate put on a leggy display while She showed off her tanned and toned pins in a pair of tailored gray shorts, while a pair of black heels highlighted her model figure.

She paired the shorts with a matching jacket that she layered over a black satin vest that featured a plunging neckline to show off her cleavage.

Meanwhile, Count Nikolai donned a stylish brown jacket which he paired with an all-black shirt, pants, and shoes.

Amid recent split rumors, Kate was even recently photographed leaving a club with a mysterious young man.

Last week, the model partied with a ‘squad of London girls’, who were photographed enjoying a night out in Notting Hill.

Taylor Swift, 34, let her hair down at Argentine restaurant Casa Cruz alongside a new group that included Kate, as well as Stella McCartney, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cara Delevingne and Lena Dunham.

Also with the group were Taylor’s close friends, the Haim sisters, Este and Danielle, as well as music legend Chrissie Hynde.

Immediately after the meal, Kate reportedly rushed to another star-studded party, heading across town to her friend Charlotte Tilbury’s house party.

The British star appeared to be proving that the couple is back on after their icy display at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show last month, where she repeatedly walked away from Nikolai (pictured with daughter Lila).

He was then seen leaving the event without Kate and was instead joined by their ‘mutual friend’ Demi Moore, who was carrying a small dog.

There, she was seen mingling with the likes of Sienna Miller, Noel Gallagher and Damien Lewis into the early hours.

The model was photographed arm in arm with her photographer friend Mert Alas as she arrived at the party, which lasted all night and guests were seen coming and going until 3.30am.

Kate, who still sports the sharp cheekbones that have made her so successful as a model, was spotted partying with more friends in mid-May.

This time, he attended a concert in Turkey, where he saw Skip, the 27-year-old grandson of the late reggae superstar Bob Marley, perform.

In fact, she was reportedly so excited by Skip’s performance that she reportedly ran onto the stage and had to be pulled out by guards.

However, the move didn’t seem to bother the musician, who was later photographed holding hands with Kate.

According to one viewer: ‘Kate ran up on stage because she loved it.

“Security escorted her off the stage. I don’t know if there’s anything (between the couple), but I’m sure she’s a fan. It was all very sweet and non-confrontational.”

There was reportedly no sign of Kate’s long-time boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismarck.

A week later, Kate was photographed enjoying another getaway, this time to the south of France.

During the trip, she was seen spending time with stylist Alister Mackie and creative director Simon B Morch, as well as her old musician friend Bobby Gillespie.

That vacation followed weeks of speculation about Kate’s relationship with Nikolai.

Despite their tense display, friends close to Kate have played down any concerns about the split, insisting their “bohemian” relationship has been consistently “on and off”.

“They are constantly in and out, but they are both very bohemian when it comes to flirting,” a source with knowledge of her relationship with Nikolai recently told MailOnline.

Meanwhile, another member of her circle added: “She is a passionate person and is still incredibly flirtatious with people.” Whether it’s Nikolai or whoever it is, they have to accept it and move on or they’ll go crazy.’