Kate Middleton’s full statement: Read the Princess of Wales’ touching personal message as she gives an update on her battle with cancer

In the moving statement, he wrote:

‘I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the past few months.

“It has really made a big difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times.”

Kate Middleton has penned a deeply personal message to the nation as she gives an update on her ongoing battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales announced in March that she would undergo “preventive” chemotherapy for a cancer diagnosis and would step away from public life.

He continued: ‘I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

‘On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to let your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.

‘My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On days when I’m feeling pretty good, it’s a pleasure to get involved with school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start working a little from home.

‘I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet.

‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to all who have so bravely shared their stories with me.”