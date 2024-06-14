Kate Middleton Latest News: Princess to Attend Trooping the Color After Cancer Diagnosis as Royal Gives Update on Health Battle in Heartwarming New Statement

To celebrate the news, Kensington Palace has also released a stunning new portrait of the princess taken in Windsor this week by Matt Porteous, which shows her looking good and in a reflective mood.
Welcome to the MailOnline live blog where we will be providing the latest news on Kate Middleton.
The Princess of Wales will attend Trooping the Color in London on Saturday and said she is “hoping to join some public engagements over the summer” as she continues her cancer treatment “for a few more months.”
In a statement, the Princess of Wales said she is “making good progress” and has “good days and bad days,” adding: “I’m not out of the woods yet.”
