Kate Middleton is by her children’s side: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join their mother at Trooping the Color

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked in good spirits as they joined their mother, the Princess of Wales, at Trooping the Color today.

Kate, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, made her return to public life with her children by her side as she joined them in the traditional procession through London today.

The royal, 42, was on hand to ensure George, 10, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six, enjoyed the family day to celebrate their grandfather’s birthday; Its presence means they won’t have to ride the carriage without one. from his parents.

Prince William will participate in the parade on horseback, while his children appear with their mother in a carriage.

Kate’s presence will also be reassuring for young people as they watch the flight from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where Prince Louis covered his ears to block out the noise in 2022.

Prince Louis watches from the car window as the family enters Buckingham Palace today.

George sits between his mother Kate and father Prince William in the car in London today.

The Princess of Wales with Prince William and their three children in London this morning

Princess Charlotte looks out the window as the family arrives at Buckingham Palace today

Before her appearance, the Princess wrote a touching personal message thanking the public for their support following her cancer diagnosis and revealing that she hopes to attend the traditional ceremonial day.

In March, the princess revealed that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease and that her treatment is underway and will continue for several months.

While he will not be returning to his public duties full-time, he revealed that he is now feeling well enough to undertake a small number of public engagements in the coming months.

To celebrate the news, Kensington Palace has also released a stunning new portrait of the princess taken in Windsor this week by Matt Porteous, which shows her looking good and in a reflective mood.

In her message, the princess says she has been “blown away” by all the kind messages of support and encouragement she has received in recent months.

“It has truly made a big difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times,” she wrote.

Poignantly he reveals that he is making “good progress” but adds: As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to letting your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.’

The Princess of Wales contemplates the rain as she arrives at Buckingham Palace today

He added: ‘My treatment is ongoing and will last a few more months. On days when I’m feeling pretty good, it’s a pleasure to get involved with school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start working a little from home.

‘I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet.

‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to all those who have so bravely shared their stories with me.’

The princess first announced that she had cancer on March 22.

Lady Louise Windsor with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, in London today

In a very moving video statement, recorded in Windsor, he revealed that he had been diagnosed after serious abdominal surgery in January and was already receiving “preventive” chemotherapy.

In a deeply personal, unprecedented and emotional video message filmed just two days earlier, Catherine revealed that the news had been a “huge shock” and that she and William “have been doing everything they can to process and manage this privately.” for the good of our young family.’

“It’s taken us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them, and reassure them that I’m going to be okay,” she said.

‘As I have told you; I’m doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and peace of mind. As has the love, support and kindness that many of you have shown. It means a lot to both of us.

Kensington Palace said at the time that it would not share details about what type of cancer the princess has or what stage of cancer she is in and asked people not to speculate.

At the time of her abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace said it was not cancerous. In March they confirmed again that this was the case and that no test had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, postoperative tests later revealed that cancer “had been present.”

A week ago, the royal apologized for missing a key rehearsal for the event and wrote a letter to the Irish Guards, saying: “I hope to be able to represent you all very soon.”