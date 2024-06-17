Kate Garraway pays tribute to her late husband Derek Draper on the first Father’s Day since his death as she visits his grave with her children Darcey and Billy.

Kate Garraway paid tribute to her late husband Derek Draper on Monday after visiting his grave with her children on the first Father’s Day since his death.

The former political lobbyist died aged 56 on January 3 after a long battle with COVID-19, and Kate, 57, admitted they made sure the day was dedicated to his memory.

Sharing a never-before-seen photo of her and Derek with their children Darcey, 18, and Billy, 14, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed the day started with a visit to the cemetery.

She wrote: ‘So yesterday was one of those days that the kids and I knew would be difficult. The day when everyone wants to celebrate their dad.

“We started by visiting Derek’s grave early and talked about all the wonderful things we loved about him, the silly things he did to make us laugh, and all the things he has given us that we will never forget.”

Kate Garraway paid tribute to her late husband Derek Draper on Monday after visiting his grave with her children on her first Father’s Day since his death.

Kate also shared photos of her own father, a retired civil servant, adding: “We have a lot to be grateful for.” We are also very grateful to still have my amazing father in our lives and Derek’s father as well. Brilliant dad and grandpa.’

The presenter, who also works as a DJ on Global Radio, revealed that she spent the rest of the day at the Capital Summertime Ball, but admitted that her attendance was bittersweet.

“It was sad to come home and not find Derek waiting to hear ‘all about it’ like he used to say,” she wrote. But it was wonderful that we had it.

“I know that for many yesterday would have been a difficult day, so here we are to get through it and celebrate all the wonderful fathers and father figures and what they give us every day.”

Derek was among the first wave of people to become seriously ill with COVID-19 in the UK after testing positive when the country went into lockdown in March 2020.

He was one of the country’s hardest-suffering COVID patients, but never fully recovered and required around-the-clock care after the virus left lasting damage to his internal organs.

Broadcaster Kate has spoken candidly about the loss of her husband and has also spoken openly about her perilous financial state, caused by spending so much on his care.

Kate has been hit with a £32,000 bill from liquidators for closing Derek’s psychotherapy business after being left crippled by a £700,000 tax bill.

Kate also shared photos of her own father, a retired civil servant, after Father’s Day on Sunday.

He has been ordered to pay a fixed fee of £32,000 as well as 40 per cent of the assets recovered from psychotherapeutic company Astra Aspera.

Kate is already £1.5million in debt for the cost of caring for Derek and the money she owes the taxman.

Liquidators are now investigating the possibility that there are other assets that could be used to pay off the company’s debts, The Sun reported.

Kate previously revealed she resorted to withdrawing money from her pension to pay Derek’s huge healthcare bills.

In an ITV documentary in April, the star admitted she couldn’t even afford to have the heating on in October.