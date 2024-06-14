Kate Garraway fights back tears as she comforts Barnaby Webber’s heartbroken mother a year after he was brutally stabbed to death by a Nottingham knife.

Kate Garraway fought back tears as she comforted Barnaby Webber’s mother during Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Emma Webber appeared on the show after marking the first anniversary of her son’s death by visiting the street where he was murdered.

Barnaby, a 19-year-old university student, was the first victim of Valdo Calocane, who was waiting in a dark alley before attacking the young man.

The paranoid schizophrenic, 32, then stabbed his friend Grace O’Malley Kumar, 19, to death as she bravely came to Barnaby’s defence.

A year after the tragic loss of her son, Emma wiped away tears as she reflected on Thursday’s moving vigil in which the street was filled with university students.

Kate also became emotional and tried to comfort Emma during the raw interview with a hug.

Kate Garraway fought back tears as she comforted Barnaby Webber’s mother during Good Morning Britain on Friday.

A year after the tragic loss of her son, Emma wiped away tears as she reflected on Thursday’s moving vigil in which the street was filled with university students.

Barnaby (pictured) was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane on June 13 last year in the early hours of the morning.

Co-host Robert Rinder later described Barnaby’s death as “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Emma then said: ‘You say it’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and it is, but Sinead O’Malley-Kumar says it’s every parent’s worst reality, and it is, no one can imagine it until you’re in… ‘

He continued: “I still don’t believe it.”

Emma revealed her heartbreaking fears over precious final text exchanges with her beloved son as phone theft runs rampant in Britain.

Calocane, who murdered Barnaby and Grace, also stabbed 65-year-old father and school janitor Ian Coates, then stole his van and used it to run over three pedestrians, who survived.

Since the incident, Calocane has been placed on an indefinite hospital order for the murder of the three in Nottingham on June 13 last year.

A year after the tragic loss of her son, Emma shared her fears of losing her phone, which contains her precious final exchange, due to the worrying rise in phone theft rates.

In one recent incident, a thief on an e-bike snatched a woman’s phone while she was strolling down a street in Marylebone.

The Metropolitan and City of London police forces have said they are tackling the crime wave head-on through a targeted operation.

The operation was launched due to the increase that authorities observed in phone theft in 2022, which continued into last year and this year.

However, Britain’s phone theft epidemic has sparked fears for grieving mother Emma.

Co-host Robert Rinder later described Barnaby’s death as “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Emma also shared her fears over the last text messages she sent to her son amid the phone epidemic in Britain.

His mother, Emma, ​​fears losing her phone to the precious exchange of text messages and confesses that sometimes she still doesn’t believe her son is gone.

“I thought you could take anything, but I couldn’t lose it because it’s so valuable,” she heartbreakingly shared about messages with her eldest son.

“I was watching the news last week when it was talking about mobile phone crime and phone theft,” he told Good Morning Britain.

“I thought you could accept anything, but I couldn’t lose it because it’s so valuable.”

The devastated mother last saw their final exchange on January 11, on Barnaby’s birthday, and confessed that sometimes she still doesn’t “really believe” her son is dead.

‘I haven’t looked at it. I think the last time I looked at that text was January 11, which is his birthday, and I haven’t seen it since,’ he said.

‘It’s unfathomable that you said it’s every parent’s worst nightmare and it is. Sinead O’Malley Kumar (Grace’s mother) says the worst reality for all parents.

‘And it is… no one can imagine it. YesSometimes I still don’t believe it.

The last text message she received from Barnaby was a series of eye-rolling emojis along with a ‘yeah yeah’ when her mom told her to get a job for summer vacation.

However, what was initially a “momentary and frivolous thing” has become a treasured and cherished memory for the grieving mother, who always keeps them on her phone.

This comes shortly after the families of the three victims of the Nottingham attack gathered to remember them a year after their murder.

On Thursday, hundreds of friends and fellow students joined Grace’s parents (Dr Sanjoy Kumar and Dr Sinead O’Malley, as well as her brother James) and Barnaby’s father and brother, David and Charlie Webber, to visit the site on Ilkeston Road. Nottingham.

Grace O’Malley Kumar (left) was killed by Calocane while trying to save Barnaby’s life. Calocane then stabbed Ian Coates (right) before stealing his car and running over three others.

The families of the three victims of the Nottingham attack gathered to remember the trio (pictured: Dr Sinead O’Malley, mother of Grace O’Malley Kumar, placed a single rose on the pavement in memory of her daughter) .

Lee Coates, Ian Coates’ son, hugs Barnaby’s mother Emma during Thursday’s emotional vigil.

It was on that road where Calocane, 32, killed the three victims.

Lee Coates, Ian’s son, was also present at the emotional memorial event and hugged Barnaby’s mother, Emma Webber, as the family member gave speeches and held a two-minute silence for the three victims on the campus of the University of Nottingham.

Many cried as they left floral tributes to the victims, and members of Grace’s family placed bouquets of roses on the pavement in her memory.

In a joint statement read during the service, family members of the victims said they would take time to remember “the souls of the three vibrant, loving, hard-working and much-loved family members who are no longer here.”