Karine Jean-Pierre slams ‘cheap, fake’ videos of Biden being physically guided by Obama and Meloni and refutes ‘freezing’ at June 16 event: ‘I didn’t know that not dancing was a mental problem… it was a health problem’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasted a series of recent videos showing President Biden being led offstage or standing motionless at jubilant events as “cheap fakes” while defending the president’s vigor.

‘That’s exactly what they are. “They are cheap fake videos,” she said, following a series of reports about Biden “frozen” for several moments at public events.

She specifically addressed the argument that Biden froze at a June 16 event at the White House, where people around him, including Vice President Kamala Harris, were enjoying the music.

‘The president stayed there listening to the music and did not dance. Sorry, he didn’t know that not dancing was a mental health issue,” he said.

“It’s kind of strange to point out when, if you look at the people around him, if you look at the zoomed-in video of the people around him, they weren’t there, they weren’t there, there were some people who weren’t dancing either.

‘Just because you’re standing listening to music and not dancing. That’s not a health problem. That’s not simply a health problem,’ she intoned.

His comments to a reporter came shortly after DailyMail.com asked Jean-Pierre about recent videos of former President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni guiding him after the events, and whether they had been asked to do so.

‘Let’s not forget: President Obama and President Biden have a relationship. They are friends. They are like a family. And I think that’s what you saw,” he said, referring to the video after a $30 million fundraiser in which Biden stood still for several seconds while the audience applauded at the end of the event before Obama told him. grab his arm and take him off the stage.

He also dismissed the video of Italian Meloni, who also grabbed Biden’s arm during a G7 event where leaders watched a parachute demonstration. Biden left the group briefly to greet a parachute jumper, only to be driven back by Meloni for a photo op.

“That was definitely a cheap fake,” he said.

It was a fight that Jean-Pierre seemed willing to have criticized the videos as “cheap fakes” when he was first asked about them at the start of his briefing on Monday, his first in just a few days.

Last week, Biden stood motionless and stared for nearly a full minute at a Juneteenth celebration at the White House, while people around him sang and danced to the music.

“I think this says everything we need to know about how desperate Republicans are here,” he said.

‘Instead of focusing on Republicans, you know, on the president’s performance in office and what he’s been able to accomplish in his actual record. They make these cheap faces. They are cheap fakes.

It comes as the president prepares to move to his Delaware beach home and Camp David for what are expected to be lengthy debate sessions in which he will prepare for a televised showdown with Donald Trump on CNN.

The Biden camp wants to use the debate as an opportunity to turn around its declining poll numbers. Some Democrats and seasoned observers, including FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver, have questioned whether Democrats should somehow remove Biden from the ticket.

Jean-Pierre also referenced a statement from former President Obama’s office, suggesting that his post-presidential office had addressed the matter.

‘Obama’s office issued a statement. So I refer you to that statement about what others accused of them. And he said this didn’t happen in the sense of what people said, he said they were watching, right? Or what they were falsely reporting they were seeing.

The White House confirmed that it meant four words. mail by Obama spokesman Eric Shultz, who wrote simply: “this did not happen.”

‘You saw the president put his hand behind President Biden’s back and they walked off the stage. After answering questions. Or at an event to answer questions from Jimmy Kimmel. That’s what he wears,” Jean-Pierre said.