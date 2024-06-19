Karen threatens to beat up a couple after cutting them off in the Raising Cane self-service line before serving her some delicious instant karma.

Do you know this woman? Send an email to newsus@mailonline.com

A furious ‘Karen’ received some very hot instant karma after attempting to cut the queue at a Raising Cane drive-thru and issuing violent threats.

The clip resurfaced after being filmed at one of the chain’s fast food restaurants in Shoreview, Minnesota.

In the video, the woman can be heard yelling at the two from her own vehicle in the road after she allegedly cut the line.

She tells them both: ‘If you hit me, I’ll punch you in the fucking head for real’, after she decided to cut the 20-minute queue.

In response, the TikTok user proceeds to play The Grass Roots’ 1971 hit ‘Sooner or Later’ at full volume.

The user describes the music as a way to “cheer her up” after claiming the woman almost hit the person in front of her.

In another clip, a member of staff inside the fast food restaurant can be seen addressing the angry woman.

He tells her: ‘Mom, you’re going to have to turn around. The line starts behind them, forcing the woman to move away from her.

The person recording can be heard thanking the member of staff who tells them: ‘No problem guys.’

After the driver flees, the person filming can be seen talking to the driver in front of them who also nearly hit their car as the video ends.

The clip is believed to have been captured at one of the fast food restaurant chains in Shoreview, Minnesota, sometime last year.

Since the images were shared on the platform in 2023, users have praised the employee’s actions for intervening.

One person commented, “I love it when employees see those who cut the line and bring them back to the end of the line.”

Another posted: “That’s what you get.”

While another said: “I just can’t understand what motivates some people.”