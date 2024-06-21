Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori puts on an EXTREMELY busty display as she goes topless and wearing suspenders to dinner with him in Paris.

Bianca Censori tried out one of her most extreme looks yet when she almost bared her breasts for a dinner in Paris.

The 29-year-old Australian architect, turned wife and muse of Kanye West, was seen in an ultra-revealing outfit in which she eschewed a top in favor of bandage-style straps that only covered her nipples.

The curvy beauty was seen getting out of a van that had taken her to a restaurant where she was meeting the 47-year-old rapper for dinner.

After alternating between her black locks and platinum-dyed locks, Bianca sported messy bubblegum pink hair that reached her shoulders in seemingly sweaty locks.

She debuted the colorful look earlier this week while spending time in France with her husband, but the messy look received largely negative reviews from fans on social media.

Bianca was first seen with her caramel hair at the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 show in Paris on Wednesday.

Her daring Thursday night outfit appeared to be a one-piece.

She was wearing a pair of low-slung beige shorts that reached the top of her knees, but they were actually made of strips of beige tape wrapped around her legs, and slight gaps opened between the strips as she walked toward the restaurant. . .

Tucked inside the pants was the only strand that comprised his suspenders, which ran behind his neck in a halter style and left almost nothing to the imagination.

The outfit, one of Bianca’s most revealing to date, highlighted her flat stomach and slender arms and legs.

She finished the minimalist look with a pair of matching beige open-toe heels with clear plastic straps.

Bianca was heading to the popular Gigi Paris restaurant to meet her husband Kanye.

It was a surprising move for her to continue wearing almost explicit outfits, as she previously put herself in danger of violating indecency laws during a previous trip to Paris in February.

At that time, she had worn a pair of sheer stockings without underwear that seemingly exposed her nether regions.

Although her hitmaker husband was not seen with her as she headed to the restaurant alone, he had accompanied her the day before when she debuted her pink hair at the PROTOTYPES Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Unlike some of her previous extreme hair color changes, Bianca appeared to have opted for a wig, based on the strange way her hair fell on top of her head, and part of her short bob seemed to stick out at her hairline. .

The twisted strands also didn’t seem to have the same texture as natural hair.

Although she technically covered more of her chest on Wednesday in her beige suit, it was sheer enough to expose much of her upper half.

As usual, Kanye contrasted his wife with a white tracksuit.

The Flashing Lights rapper has largely sworn off balaclavas and face masks after wearing them a lot in recent years, but he returned to those bold looks with a white mesh mask that completely concealed his identity.

Bianca’s new pink locks received largely negative reviews from fans on social media on Wednesday.

Some fans criticized the look as “atrocious” and “horrible.”

“You’re kidding yourself if you think she looks good, she’s absolutely horrible,” one person wrote.

In addition to receiving negative reviews, the pink hair did not deter social media critics who accused her of copying Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as she previously wore pink hair, as did her sister Kylie Jenner.

