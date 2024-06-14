Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori bares all while wearing a see-through dress WITHOUT underwear during dinner with the rapper in Italy.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori left little to the imagination in another very daring outfit on Thursday.

The architect, 29, bared it all when she opted not to wear underwear under a sheer cape dress as she joined the rapper, 47, for dinner at Il Palagio restaurant in Florence, Italy.

Meanwhile, West was dressed in a casual outfit covered in juxtaposition and sported a white long-sleeved top with pants and sneakers.

At one point during the meal, Censori stood up and nearly flashed other diners as she walked toward their table, strutting in sandals adorned with a high, chunky heel.

This comes shortly after the couple took a budget flight to Tokyo, where Censori made a shocking display when she stepped out in a revealing thong leotard and showed off her behind during a shopping trip.

For her night out in Italy, Censori pulled her dark hair into a slicked-back bun and appeared to be sporting light makeup.

Her trench coat-inspired outfit featured a high neckline, long sleeves, and a floor-length skirt, but the voluminous, flowy bodice of her dress was completely sheer, revealing her body as she appeared to be wearing nothing else.

At one point, West appeared to be watching her as she walked past him.

She was also reportedly seen recording videos of herself walking around in her not-so-modest outfit.

Censori is no stranger to over-the-top, daring and jaw-dropping fashion, as she has often been seen sporting increasingly revealing looks since marrying the 24-time Grammy winner in December 2022.

One of the recent and rare occasions was when she made the rare move of covering herself with an opaque version of her sheer cape dress at the airport in Japan.

That particular case was his first public outing since West’s former assistant filed an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

Earlier this month, his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, accusing the rapper of wrongful termination and breach of contract.

After being sued by his former employee, he fired back and claimed she was fired due to “lewd and deranged” conduct.

Recently, West’s former assistant filed an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit against him. In Pisciotta’s lawsuit, she claimed that West and Censori bragged about having a five-person orgy in one of many sexually explicit phone calls. He denied her claims; seen in Milan on February 23

West also claimed that he demanded a whopping $4 million salary from him. He denied her claims, calling them “baseless” and also accused her of “blackmail and extortion.”

He stated that he would file a countersuit but has not yet done so.

In Pisciotta’s lawsuit, she claimed that West and Censori bragged about having a five-person orgy in one of many sexually explicit phone calls.

She claimed in the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that West also frequently sent her explicit text messages and images.

These included videos of himself having sex and oversharing about his sex life in what she claimed was an effort to get her to join in, he claimed.

The lawsuit is still ongoing.