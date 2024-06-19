Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel IGNORES the drama of his arrest: the actress looks tense as she returns to work after her wild night of drinking.

Jessica Biel was seen in public Tuesday for the first time following her husband Justin Timberlake’s arrest for driving under the influence in New York on Monday night.

The 42-year-old actress was photographed while filming scenes for her upcoming Amazon series, The Better Sister, in New York City.

Biel appeared tense and silent as he stood on set between takes.

The set was not far from Sag Harbor, the Hamptons town where police detained her 43-year-old husband after refusing to take a breathalyzer.

Timberlake was pulled over shortly after midnight after running a stop sign. Police reportedly followed him and observed his vehicle swerving to the other side of the road, prompting them to stop him.

Timberlake reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol once police detained him.

He performed a field sobriety test, but reportedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

The NSYNC singer was later charged with misdemeanor DWI, and was also cited for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.

His next court date is scheduled for July 26.

Timberlake was photographed Tuesday in handcuffs while being led away by police, and was later seen leaving the police station in Hamptons with attorney Ed Burke.

The same day, Jessica was spotted in New York City as she continued filming her Apple series.

She was seen wearing the costume she had been photographed in during filming last week.