Justin Timberlake’s Ultimate Celebrity Indignity: Detail of Singer’s Arrest Reveals Humiliating Blow

The officer who arrested Justin Timberlake for drunk driving had no idea who the star was at the time he pulled him over in Sag Harbor, New York, early Tuesday morning.

The police officer “was so young he didn’t even know” who Timberlake was and “didn’t recognize him or his name,” a source said. Page six on Tuesday.

The Grammy-winning artist, 43, referenced his current The Forget Tomorrow world tour during the arrest, a separate source told the outlet.

‘Justin said quietly, ‘This is going to ruin the tour,’ the source said. ‘The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’

Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with driving while intoxicated in a town in New York’s Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and left his lane at the posh summer retreat next to the sea.

Timberlake, who was photographed in handcuffs at one point, was released without bail Tuesday morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor.

The boy band singer-turned-solo star and actor was driving a BMW 2025 in Sag Harbor around 12:30 a.m. when an officer pulled him over and determined he was intoxicated, according to a court document reviewed by the AP.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, ​​his breath had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage, he could not divide his attention, he spoke slowly, he was staggering, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” he said. The report. the court documents said.

Timberlake told the officer he had a martini and was following some friends home, documents state.

After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, according to court documents, which listed his occupation as “professional” and said he was self-employed.

Timberlake, who was photographed in handcuffs at one point, was released without bail Tuesday morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor. He was charged with misdemeanor drunken driving and his next court date was scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

A young Timberlake began acting as a Disney Mouseketeer, where his co-stars included his future girlfriend Britney Spears (he is now married to actress Jessica Biel). He rose to fame in the giant boy band NSYNC, embarked on a solo recording career in 2002, and was one of the most influential figures in pop in the early 2000s.

Fluent in pop and R&B inflections, he is known for Grammy Award-winning hits such as Cry Me A River, SexyBack, What Goes Around…Comes Around and Can’t Stop The Feeling.

He has performed at the Super Bowl halftime shows several times, including the infamous 2004 ‘wardrobe malfunction’ moment, when he ripped off a piece of Janet Jackson’s clothing and revealed her bare nipple.

A patrol car is parked in front of Sag Harbor police headquarters on Tuesday following the arrest of the musical artist.

The episode led to Jackson’s exclusion from the Grammy telecast a week later. She said in a 2022 documentary that what happened was an accident and that she and Timberlake remained good friends.

Timberlake also pursued an acting career, earning praise in films such as The Social Network and Friends With Benefits and winning four Primetime Emmy Awards.

In March, he released his first new album in six years, the wistful Everything I Thought It Was, a return to his familiar future funk sound. His previous release was the 2018 album Man of the Woods.

Timberlake has two upcoming performances in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, and is then scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

Sag Harbor, a former whaling town mentioned in Herman Melville’s classic novel Moby-Dick, is located in the middle of the Hamptons, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of New York City. The Hamptons have long been a hotspot for the rich and famous, and several stars and prominent people have had run-ins with the law there.