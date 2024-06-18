Justin Timberlake’s mugshot revealed, along with what he told police after DWI arrest in Sag Harbor

Justin Timberlake appeared with bloodshot eyes in the mug shot taken moments after he was arrested in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated.

The image, obtained by DailyMail.com on Tuesday, shows the singer staring into the camera moments after he was detained.

Timberlake had been drinking with friends at the bar at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor when he decided to get behind the wheel of a BMW and try to drive away.

He was pulled over and later denied a breathalyzer test, telling police, “No, I’m not going to take a chemical test.” I refuse! I refuse!’

He was unstable and failed a field sobriety test. The police had seen him not stay on the road before stopping him.

The pop star was arrested after running a stop sign while behind the wheel of his BMW X7 in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a night out with friends in Sag Harbor.

Police described Timberlake as having “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, smelling strongly of alcohol, speaking slowly and unable to maintain attention.

On Tuesday morning, police officers saw him cross the bridge from Sag Harbor Police Headquarters to the Village Courthouse on Tuesday in exclusive footage obtained by DailyMail.com.

Timberlake appeared shaken as he looked forward as officers led him away.

After a brief arraignment in which he was banned from driving for a year in New York, he was released without bail and left court wearing a baseball cap.

He was charged with a DWI charge, as well as running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. His next court appearance will be July 26, after being released without bail.

The 43-year-old star was photographed looking exhausted after her arraignment Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor.

Timberlake, seen here Saturday, was arraigned on a DWI charge, as well as running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.

Timberlake had been drinking with friends at The American Hotel bar in the Hamptons on Monday night.

A witness said The New York Post that Timberlake had been “intoxicated” prior to his DWI arrest and was even seen drinking someone else’s drink at another table.

The stranger told the outlet: ‘I was lost. At one point, just before closing, someone got up to go to the bathroom and left their drink on the table.

‘When (the man) returned, (Timberlake) was drinking his drink. The guy says, “Justin, that’s my drink!”

The outlet also reported that Timberlake told arresting officers that he had “just a martini” before “following his friends home.”

Since then, footage from nearby surveillance cameras has also emerged showing his BMW driving through Sag Harbor in the early hours of Tuesday.

The singer, often known as the ‘Prince of Pop’, is married to actress Jessica Biel and tied the knot in 2012.

Biel took to Instagram to wish Timberlake a happy Father’s Day on Sunday after she was spotted filming in New York City last week.

One image showed the Tennessee-born singer kissing the side of her head in a selfie, while others showed Timberlake with his sons Silas, nine, and Phineas, three.

The singer-songwriter also appeared on social media to recognize the holiday.

She shared two photos with each of her children and included a thoughtful caption while interacting with her 72.6 million followers.

Timberlake said: ‘My two greatest gifts. I learn more about myself every day just because they both chose me to be their dad.

‘I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to pick you up and show you how high you can reach in this life and pick you up when you fall.

Justin Timberlake attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 10, 2024

Timberlake is currently on tour in the United States and the first leg of his US tour will conclude on July 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

He has a few weeks’ break before returning to the road at the end of July, when the European leg will begin in Krakow, Poland, on July 29.

Shows in Germany, Belgium, England, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and France take the tour into its second leg before another hiatus in September.

The tour is in support of his sixth solo album Everything I Thought It Was, which was released in March.

It was his first solo album in six years, following his 2018 album Man of the Woods.