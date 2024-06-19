Justin Timberlake’s lawyer breaks his silence on the singer’s DUI arrest and hints there’s more to the story

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer has broken his silence on the singer’s arrest for driving under the influence and suggested there is more to the story.

‘Mister. “Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake in these allegations,” said a statement from attorney Edward Burke’s office.

‘Mister. Burke will have a lot to say at the right time; He is currently awaiting full discovery from the district attorney’s office.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a night out with friends in the exclusive Hamptons enclave of Sag Harbor.

He was pulled over after running a stop sign while behind the wheel of his BMW X7, police said.

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer has broken his silence on the star’s DWI arrest and suggested there’s more to the story.

Local officers reportedly followed the pop star and watched him swerve across the street, forcing police officers to stop him.

Once he stopped, officers noticed the singer had “glassy eyes” and a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him, according to a police report.

The father of two performed a field sobriety test and was asked to take a breathalyzer test, which he refused.

The ‘Cry Me A River’ creator had reportedly spent a drunken night at the luxurious American Hotel before the incident.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘Justin was out for dinner with friends and there were police cars parked outside the restaurant, as is the case most nights.

“They look for people who leave after midnight and who might have been drinking.”

The 43-year-old star with attorney Edward Burke was photographed exhausted after her arraignment Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor.

Attorney Edward Burke’s office said it looks forward to defending Timberlake and hinted at more about the story.

‘Justin left at 12:30am and was arrested as soon as he left. No one was hurt and there was no drama at the scene.

Timberlake was arraigned on a DWI charge and also cited for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. His next court appearance will be July 26, after being released without bail.

For refusing a breathalyzer test, Timberlake had his driving privileges suspended in New York State.

The pop star has two upcoming shows in Chicago later this week, followed by back-to-back nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next week.