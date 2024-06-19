Justin Timberlake sets social media on fire with memes about his DWI arrest as fans joke he must have drank from a giant martini glass… while his iconic dance moves come back to haunt him after failing a sobriety test.

Justin Timberlake has fired up X with memes about his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor.

The singer, 43, was arrested after running a stop sign while behind the wheel of his BMW X7 in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a night out with friends.

Police described him as having “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, smelling strongly of alcohol, speaking slowly and unable to maintain attention.

After reports emerged that Justin had told officers at the scene that he had “just a martini” before “following his friends home,” the floodgates opened for dozens of memes to be created.

Fans made jokes about the size of his martini glass and his famous dance moves came back to haunt him after he failed a sobriety test.

One wrote: ‘Why does Justin Timberlake seem so hungover if he only had ONE martini? The martini…’, along with a gif of a giant martini glass carried to a table.

Justin Timberlake has fired up X with memes about his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor. The singer, 43, was arrested after running a stop sign while driving his BMW X7 on Tuesday.

After reports emerged that Justin had told officers at the scene that he had “just a martini” before “following his friends home,” the floodgates opened for dozens of memes to be created.

Others uploaded memes of bartenders generously pouring alcohol into a cocktail glass.

They wrote alongside it: “The bartender who made Justin Timberlake’s martini” and “Real footage of the bartender making Justin Timberlake’s martini.”

Another fan compared it to Eddie Redmayne’s performance of Cabaret at the Tony Awards, writing, “Justin Timberlake claims he had a martini.”

The father of two was also said to be feeling unstable and performed “poorly” on a field sobriety test, which he ultimately failed.

Sobriety tests often include being asked to walk heel-to-toe in a straight line and turn or stand on one leg.

Fans joked that Justin, who was famous for his impressive dance moves on stage, could have recreated one of his routines when he was asked to walk in a straight line.

“Sir, I’m going to need you to exit the vehicle and walk in a straight line” alongside a photo of him dancing and blocking his body on the stage.

After being arrested and taken to a local police station, Justin also refused to take a breathalyzer test.

One meme referenced Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, and how she would have to explain his arrest. Captioning a photo “sad phone call,” they added: “Justin Timberlake trying to call Jessica Biel from stage.”

Another shared compared Justin’s mugshot to Madagascar’s Skipper with bloodshot eyes.

A teary-eyed Justin was seen leaving the Hamptons police station in handcuffs.

Fans made jokes about his martini glass size and his famous dance moves coming back to haunt him for failing the sobriety test.

The singer was charged with a DWI charge, as well as running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.

His next court appearance will be July 26, after being released without bail.

A teary-eyed Justin was seen leaving the Hamptons police station in handcuffs.

After a brief arraignment where he was banned from driving for a year in New York State, he was released without bail.

For refusing the breathalyzer test, Justin had his driving privileges suspended in New York State.

The singer looked distraught as he walked off the court wearing a baseball cap.

A police report obtained by DailyMail.com says the ‘Sexy Back’ singer was pulled over after running a stop sign after leaving the restaurant.

Officers said in their report that they saw the pop star cross the street before intervening and described finding him “in an intoxicated state.”

The pop star has two upcoming shows in Chicago later this week, followed by back-to-back nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next week.

The singer’s wife, Jessica Biel, is seen here filming ‘The Better Sister’ in Manhattan on Monday.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘Justin was out for dinner with friends and there were police cars parked outside the restaurant, as is the case most nights.

“They look for people who leave after midnight and who might have been drinking.”

‘Justin left at 12:30am and was arrested as soon as he left. No one was hurt and there was no drama at the scene.

The singer, who is often referred to as the ‘Prince of Pop’, is married to actress Jessica and tied the knot in 2012.

The actress took to Instagram to wish Justin a happy Father’s Day on Sunday after she was spotted filming in New York City last week.