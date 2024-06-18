Justin Timberlake is seen in handcuffs the morning after his DWI arrest for running a stop sign and refusing a breathalyzer test in Sag Harbor.

Justin Timberlake was seen in handcuffs hours after he was arrested for alleged DWI in the Hamptons.

The 43-year-old man was seen crossing the bridge from Sag Harbor Police Headquarters to the village Courthouse while handcuffed.

The pop star was detained in his BMW X7 early Tuesday morning after partying at the American Hotel on Monday night with friends.

Police sources said TMZ that the Sexy Back singer was pulled over after he drove off shortly after midnight when he ran a stop sign.

Local officers reportedly followed the pop star and watched him swerve across the street, forcing police officers to stop him.

The father of two took a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was asked to submit to a breathalyzer test at a local police station, which he refused.

The outlet reported that several friends arrived at the scene and tried to convince officers to go easy on him, but he was handcuffed and arrested.

The pop star has two upcoming shows in Chicago later this week, followed by back-to-back nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next week.

For refusing a breathalyzer test, Timberlake had his driving privileges suspended in New York State.

Timberlake was arraigned on a DWI charge and also cited for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. His next court appearance will be July 26, after being released without bail.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘Justin was out for dinner with friends and there were police cars parked outside the restaurant, as is the case most nights.

“They look for people who leave after midnight and who might have been drinking.”

‘Justin left at 12:30am and was arrested as soon as he left. No one was hurt and there was no drama at the scene.

The singer, often known as the ‘Prince of Pop’, is married to actress Jessica Biel and tied the knot in 2012.

Biel took to Instagram to wish Timberlake a happy Father’s Day on Sunday after she was spotted filming in New York City last week.

One image showed the Tennessee-born singer kissing the side of her head in a selfie, while others showed Timberlake with his sons Silas, nine, and Phineas, three.

Biel began the sweet note to her husband of nearly 12 years: “You are so many things to so many people.” But for us you are THE ROCK.’

The singer’s wife, Jessica Biel, is seen here filming ‘The Better Sister’ in Manhattan on Monday.

The singer, who is often referred to as the 'Prince of Pop', is married to actress Jessica Biel and tied the knot in 2012. The two are seen here together in a post on his Instagram.

Timberlake and his son Silas are seen here wearing blazers, sneakers, and face masks as part of his Father’s Day post.

One still showed Timberlake playing with the couple’s youngest son as he crouched on the floor while blonde-haired Phineas climbed on his back.

And he added: ‘We lean on the rock on which we climb. The rock that protects us from the sun.

“And when we lean on you, like we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally connected and warm.”

The former 7th Heaven star finished the caption with a rock and red heart emoji.

The singer-songwriter also appeared on social media to recognize the holiday.

She shared two photos with each of her children and included a thoughtful caption while interacting with her 72.6 million followers.

Timberlake said: ‘My two greatest gifts. I learn more about myself every day just because they both chose me to be their dad.

‘I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to pick you up and show you how high you can reach in this life and pick you up when you fall.

And, of course, inundating you with unbearable dad jokes the entire way. I love you both very much. Thank you for giving me my greatest purpose.

‘Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all relax and let Dad watch the final round of the US Open. Shout out to all the dads out there! I salute you!’

Timberlake attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala at Barker Hangar on October 8, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Timberlake is currently on tour in the United States and the first leg of his US tour will conclude on July 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

He has a few weeks’ break before returning to the road at the end of July, when the European leg will begin in Krakow, Poland, on July 29.

Shows in Germany, Belgium, England, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and France take the tour into its second leg before another hiatus in September.

The tour is in support of his sixth solo album Everything I Thought It Was, which was released in March.

It was his first solo album in six years, following his 2018 album Man of the Woods.