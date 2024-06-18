Justin Timberlake arrested in wealthy Hamptons enclave Sag Harbor for drunk driving

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for drunk driving in the Hamptons, according to reports.

ABC News reported that the 43-year-old man was arrested Monday night and will appear in court later today.

The pop star has two upcoming shows in Chicago later this week, followed by back-to-back nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next week.

Sources said TMZ that the singer had met friends at a local hotel in Sag Harbor on Monday night and was detained after leaving the group.

