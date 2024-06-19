Just Stop Oil sprays Stonehenge with orange paint as heroic bystander walks in to try to drag them away

Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed Stonehenge with orange paint while members of the public were seen trying to drag them away.

Video footage posted on social media showed two people in white shirts with Just Stop Oil running toward the monoliths with cans spraying paint.

Members of the public were seen trying to stop protesters by dragging them.

Several stones were covered in the substance before one protester stopped and sat cross-legged on the grass, while another woman dragged another away.

Just Stop Oil said protesters Niamh Lynch, 21, an Oxford student, and Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham, sprayed Stonehenge with “powder paint” at around 11am.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: ‘The UK government-in-waiting has committed to implementing Just Stop Oil’s original demand for “no new oil and gas.” However, we all know that this is not enough. Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will kill millions of people.

‘We have to unite to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil demands that our next government sign a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

‘If we do not commit to defending our communities, Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens of Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland, will join the resistance this summer if their own governments do not take meaningful action.

“Stone circles can be found everywhere in Europe showing how we have always cooperated across great distances – we are building on that legacy.”