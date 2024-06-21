Just Stop Oil ‘plan to disrupt airports’ in ‘sustained period of action’ after spray paint attack on Stansted VIP airfield and Stonehenge

Just Stop Oil (JSO) will carry out a “sustained action” campaign against airports during the summer holidays, which could ruin people’s holiday plans.

The climate group has hit the headlines in recent weeks for its latest stunts, including spray-painting Stonehenge and spraying two private planes at Stansted Airport.

But according to a source, the stunt at Stansted on Thursday was just a “prelude” to plans to disrupt even more airports in the coming months.

Speaking to The Times, the source said: “This is just another way of acting in the stages of life in which we exist because we are not political.”

Jennifer Kowalski, 28 (left) and Cole Macdonald, 22 (right), were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after gaining access to the airfield and damaging private planes.

JSO protesters attacked the airport’s VIP area hours after Taylor Swift’s plane was there.

‘Private jets are obviously emissions conscious and most people would agree they should stop.

‘It is a wake-up call to the government that we need big radical changes.

“If this incoming government doesn’t put us on a war footing, then we won’t have anywhere to fly.”

A JSO spokesperson told MailOnline: “We have surpassed the 1.5 degree threshold that was supposed to keep us safe, the consequences of this are catastrophic and it is causing uncontrolled extreme temperatures which are making large parts of the world unable to sustain human life.” . We cannot continue as usual.

“To protect our families and communities we need a legally binding international emergency treaty to phase out the burning of fossil fuels by 2030.”

Asked whether they would disrupt people’s summer holidays, the spokesperson said: “We will take action in places of key importance to the fossil fuel economy to demand a legally binding international emergency treaty to phase out the burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030”. .’

On Wednesday, two JSO activists were arrested and later released on bail for throwing orange powder paint at Stonehenge.

Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 21, ran towards the stones and attacked them as the public tried to intervene.

Cole Macdonald poses in front of his work while wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt

The activists were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure.

An image taken from a video released by climate campaign group Just Stop Oil shows activists spraying an orange substance at Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

Video footage showed two people wearing white t-shirts with the slogan Just Stop Oil approaching the stone circle with canisters and spraying orange powder paint.

The group claimed it would wash away in the rain, but archaeologists are concerned about possible damage to the 5,000-year-old global icon and monument.

Tim Daw, a local farmer and historic property manager who used to volunteer at the site, carried out an experiment by mixing corn flour and food coloring and then applying it to a small piece of sarsen, which is the same stone as Stonehenge.

On the piece of sarsen you can see a series of posterior dots, which are the lichen.

Mr Daw described it on BBC Breakfast as a “very, very rare plant organism that grows on rocks” and which “takes hundreds of years to grow because there is no nutrition”.

Tim Daw washed the bottom half of the piece of stone before gently rubbing it and noticed that the cornmeal was in the pores of the stone and therefore “displacing the lichen”.

Mr Daw told the program he was “concerned” about the lichen on the monument, and said of yesterday’s attack: “I felt shocked and saddened.” He couldn’t believe it.

‘Stonehenge is so precious, not only to me but to many people. Carrying out this act, which I believe has gone against your cause, seems pointless and harmful.’

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were united in condemning Just Stop Oil after the incident.

The Prime Minister described it as a “disgraceful act of vandalism” while the Labor leader branded the group “pathetic”.

Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 21, ran towards the stone circle at around 12pm on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, two JSO activists broke into the VIP section of Stansted Airport and sprayed two planes with orange paint.

Then on Thursday, two JSO activists broke into the VIP section of Stansted Airport and sprayed two planes with orange paint.

Although Taylor Swift’s private jet had been there hours earlier, it was not affected.

JSO also made headlines in 2022 after two activists threw soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in the National Gallery.

Last week, JSO delivered letters to all major political parties demanding they sign a legally binding treaty to stop drilling and burning oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The group threatened to start a “new campaign of civil resistance” if the incoming prime minister did not support the treaty.