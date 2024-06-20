Just Stop Oil breaks into VIP airfield ‘where Taylor Swift’s luxury private jet is parked’ and dumps orange paint on planes

Two Just Stop Oil activists broke into a private VIP airfield at Stansted Airport and spray painted planes ‘hours after Taylor Swift’s plane arrived’.

The action follows the group’s desecration of Stonehenge yesterday, after two activists were arrested after orange paint was sprayed on the stones, sparking widespread condemnation around the world.

The action began shortly after five in the morning, when the two protesters, Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald, broke into the private airfield and attacked planes using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.

Taylor Swift is set to play the final leg of her Era world tour at Wembley Stadium on Friday night, however it is currently unknown whether the star’s plane was at the airfield or was attacked.

Video taken from the scene shows the two activists brazenly cutting a wire fence at the perimeter of the airfield and borrowing it to gain access.

This is breaking news.