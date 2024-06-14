Jürgen Klopp is BACK to Anfield! The legendary Liverpool boss returns for Taylor Swift’s concert as he records a message for her fans, before being seen in the stands for the star’s Eras Tour.

Jurgen Klopp is back at Liverpool and preparing for his return to Anfield for the first time since leaving his position as the club’s manager.

Klopp bid farewell to the Reds faithful in May when he took charge of his final game, a 2-0 win over Wolves, prompting emotional scenes among fans in attendance.

After relaxing abroad with his wife Ulla as he gets used to life away from the Reds after nine years in charge, he is back in the place that once called him ready to enjoy some time off.

But on their agenda is not football, but rather a Taylor Swift concert, with the pop sensation taking her Eras Tour to Merseyside, in the United Kingdom, part of the excursion.

In a video shared on instagramCaptioned: ‘Coming back to a place I know ‘too well’, a play on words on one of Swift’s songs, Klopp revealed he was back in town ready for the show.

Last month he revealed that his wife, Ulla (third from left), had bought tickets for them both to attend.

“So we’re back in Liverpool and now it’s Taylor’s turn,” the 56-year-old began. ‘So three things he had to do today. No, I had two.

—An appointment with Ummut’s barber and then we go to Anfield. First time going to Anfield, not to watch a football match, but in the stands and watching Taylor Swift. So yeah, obviously I’m not Taylor made, by Taylor made.

“Let’s go to Anfield and yeah, have a good night, a great night would be great, see you there, bye.”

He was later captured on the ground, in a video posted on xand appeared to be wearing lover-themed glasses.

In an hour-long question and answer session with Liverpool staff last month, the German, according to The Athleticrevealed that Ulla bought tickets for the couple to see Swift’s Eras Tour at their old home stadium.

According to the report, Klopp revealed the news after being asked what music he likes to listen to when he is away from football for a moment.

After answering the question, he is said to have started singing, covering Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ in front of the crowd.

Swift had performed in Edinburgh before moving to Liverpool, where she will perform her first show on Thursday.

After three shows at Anfield, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, he will head to Cardiff, then London, then Dublin, before performing in Amsterdam.

Klopp has started a new life in Mallorca after leaving Liverpool after nine years at the helm

Klopp joined Instagram last month in a bid to stay connected with Liverpool fans after leaving and shared a touching farewell video after his final training session as his first post.

He admitted he is not a “social media guy” but after nine years at Anfield he wanted to stay in touch with people on the platform.

The German has shared several snaps since then, including photos of him lifting the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019, attending a question and answer session in Liverpool and playing tennis.

Elsewhere, he has been enjoying Mallorca and bought a villa on the Balearic island for £3.4 million and plans to create “an eco-friendly family paradise” there.

On why he was drawn to Mallorca, Klopp told the Willipedia podcast via Bild: “All my life I have dreamed of having a house in the south. I like the weather, the climate, I like the people.

‘There are many things I like here and also people I already know. It’s not that I’m looking for new friends. “I already have friends for life and if some of them are here too, great.”

He was also spotted at Wembley in early June watching another of his former teams, Borussia Dortmund, take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.