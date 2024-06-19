Jude Law’s ‘huge’ double bum for sex scene in new Hollywood movie Firebrand revealed as former Lincolnshire IT manager

It has been revealed that Jude Law needed a ‘huge’ double bum for a sex scene as Henry VII in new film Firebrand.

The actor, 51, was too thin to properly play the 28th King during his final years and his marriage to sixth and final wife Katherine Parr, played by Alicia Vikander, forcing bosses to hire the former manager of IT Dale Farrow of Lincolnshire as his replacement.

However, Dale has now admitted that he too struggled to gain enough weight for the role, so the crew resorted to tricking the camera.

During an appearance in WTF Podcast He said the script described the King’s butt as “enormous rolling buttocks.”

Dale confessed: “In the time I had there was no way I was going to be able to gain that weight.”

It has been revealed that Jude Law, 51, needed a ‘huge’ double bum for a sex scene as Henry VII in new film Firebrand (Jude pictured in the film)

The actor was too thin to properly play the 28th King during his final years and marriage to sixth and final wife Katherine Parr, played by Alicia Vikander, forcing bosses to hire former IT manager Dale Farrow from Lincolnshire. hired as his replacement.

However, Dale has now admitted that he struggled to gain enough weight for the role, so the crew resorted to tricking the camera (Jude pictured).

‘We have gained weight in another way. The clothes were so big that they were bulky.”

He continued, “We put on weights and padding and all kinds of things to create the scale and presence of the man.”

Before saying of the daring scene: “You don’t see anything you wouldn’t see on Skegness beach.”

It comes after Jude said he tried to play against his good looks when he was in his early twenties, joking that now that he’s in his fifties, he regrets not having “exaggerated” them.

The actor earned a reputation as a heartthrob and rose to global fame playing a series of classically attractive characters.

He became famous for playing charming playboy Dickie Greenleaf in 1999’s The Talented Mr Ripley, while playing romantic roles in films such as The Holiday.

But his latest role in Firebrand has seen him far from his usual appeal, as he transforms into the repellent Rey.

Appears in the June issue of DuJour magazine, Jude said she found it “satisfying” to play royalty, rather than her typical roles.

It comes after Jude said he tried to play against his good looks when he was in his early twenties, joking that now that he’s in his fifties, he regrets not having “taken advantage” of them.

He became famous for playing charming playboy Dickie Greenleaf in 1999’s The Talented Mr Ripley (pictured), while playing romantic roles in films such as The Holiday.

But his latest role in Firebrand has seen him far from his usual appeal, as he transforms into the repellent Rey (pictured from the film on the left and earlier this year on the right).

Katherine Parr is played in the film by Oscar winner Alicia Vikander

The Oscar nominee added that he had tried to play less attractive roles in his youth, stating that he couldn’t now because he was “flabby and bald.”

He said: “I never felt like I was really inclined to play a handsome guy, but there were roles that required an attractive energy.”

“I was trying to play against my looks when I was in my early 20s, and now that I’m flabby and bald, I wish I had played.”

He has recently taken on different roles that ‘have not leaned towards any type of attraction.’

Jude admitted: “It’s been satisfying not having to flip that switch.”

He previously revealed he soaked himself in a “horrible” custom-made scent during filming to play Henry VIII, made of “blood, faecal matter and sweat.”

He said: ‘I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry from three rooms away. His leg was rotting badly. She hid it with rose oil. I thought he would have a big impact if he smelled terrible.”

He enlisted the help of a specialized perfumer, and Jude said, “She makes wonderful scents and she also makes horrible scents.”

‘Somehow he came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter and sweat. At first I used it very subtly. But then it turned into a fumigation party.

Director Karim admitted that the effort was effective, saying, “When he came on set, it was just horrible.”