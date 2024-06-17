Jude Bellingham reveals reason for fresh celebration as he leads England to winning start at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham helped boost England’s European Championship by scoring the only goal against Serbia.

It was far from a perfect performance from Gareth Southgate’s side as they struggled for long periods of the second half en route to victory.

But Bellingham was always impressive, always available on the ball and driving the team forward whenever he could.

The Real Madrid midfielder culminated his performance with a goal in the first half, which in his last entry into the area arrived perfectly to head home from close range.

Fans have become accustomed to the 20-year-old’s celebration of standing with his arms raised towards fans, as they often recreate the same pose.

But there was also time to premiere a new celebration with Trent Alexander Arnold

But this time there was a new celebration for the fans to enjoy as he celebrated the opening of the score.

After his goal, Bellingham was mobbed by his teammates and struck the usual pose, but as the team returned to the halfway line, Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold took a moment.

They knelt down and, facing each other, covered their faces with one hand.

It could well be the birth of another iconic celebration for the England player if he maintains his excellent form in front of goal.

After the game, the former Birmingham midfielder explained the reason for the celebration with Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking to the BBC as he collected his man of the match award, he said: “When we play Wolf. One of the staff loves that look on his face when he has no idea what’s going on, so it was a little celebration.” group for Wolf’s team.

At the post-match press conference, Bellingham added: “It was more of a celebration for the backroom staff who worked so hard every day, and they won’t get any awards like this or have the moments that we have on the pitch.” .

“But we value them a lot and it is important that during the tournament we maintain that atmosphere.”

It is believed that the celebration is actually for English photographer Eddie Keogh.

For those not inside the camp, captain Harry Kane has shed some light on what exactly Wolf is.

For the England team, the Wolf game or Werewolves as it is also known emerged around the time of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is a card game that requires deception and strategic thinking and is based on a role-playing and deduction game called Mafia created by Dimitry Davidoff in 1986.

It pits a small informed group (the wolves, if you will) against the uninformed majority, aka the villagers. Each group then tries to trick the other to win.

Speaking about England’s camp playing the game at the World Cup, Harry Kane said: “There’s about 16 or 17 of us playing against Wolf and it’s a great way to kill time.” He also helps with team bonding.

‘When they give you that wolf card, you have to start lying and it’s not easy, that’s why I think I’m a better villager than a wolf.

“There are definitely some who are better at fooling people than me.”

Declan Rice added: “It’s about being the best liar.” The villagers have to sniff out the wolves and the wolves have to lie and tell everyone that they are not a wolf. There is a lot of teamwork, coming together.;

It would seem that the game has followed the England team to this year’s European Championship and they hope the team bond it creates can inspire them to win it all, after coming so close three years ago.