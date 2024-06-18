Jude Bellingham follows three generational England legends in placing the country’s hopes on him. He plays as if he is unbeatable, but others must step up, writes OLIVER HOLT

In an echoing concrete cavern next to the England dressing room at the AufSchalke Arena, Declan Rice spoke to a group of journalists gathered in a semicircle in front of him. He was answering a question, inevitably, about Jude Bellingham.

Rice, who had had a good game in England’s lopsided 1-0 victory over Serbia in their Group C opener, offered a number of complimentary remarks about the player who had scored England’s winning goal.

He then paused before summarizing. “I have to let it bloom,” she said.

Rice is doing something right because, wow, Bellingham is booming. The Real Madrid midfielder had arrived at this Euro Cup with a lot of emotion and, however, his performance against the Serbians was so good that he had the power to surprise.

England did not stand out in Gelsenkirchen, but Bellingham did. He ran the show. He was England’s best midfielder and England’s best attacker. His defensive work wasn’t bad either. And his winning goal, a thunderous header in the first half, was brave and determined.

Jude Bellingham has gradually assumed the weight of the nation after his stellar performances.

The Real Madrid superstar was the winner of England’s opening Euro 2024 match against Serbia

There were moments, particularly in the first half, when it felt like he was dismantling Serbia on his own and, in those moments, it was difficult not to let the mind go back 20 years, to the night at the Estadio da Luz when England He played against France in his first match of Euro 2004.

Wayne Rooney was 18 when he made his first appearance in a major tournament that night, but he played with complete bravery and absolute confidence as he terrorized the reigning European champions and demoralized them.

Rooney played like a force of nature that night, like a young man who could be anything he wanted. He felt as if his career was being launched toward the stars in the night sky and that he could take England with him on the journey.

It seemed as if we had a terrifying talent in our midst, the kind of talent that even a team as successful as France simply couldn’t cope with and that England had found the boy genius who could light the way to a first tournament triumph since 1966.

There were unmistakable echoes of that night in the way Bellingham performed in Gelsenkirchen.

He is more experienced now than Rooney was in 2004. Rooney was still playing for Everton. Bellingham already won the league and the Champions League.

But Bellingham played with the same kind of nonchalance against Serbia, the same air of indestructibility and the same assumption of superiority that flowed through Rooney that heady night in Lisbon.

Bellingham is similar to Wayne Rooney but has more experience than the England legend.

Bellingham has already won LaLiga and the Champions League in his short career

England then lost to France and did not play particularly well against Serbia on Sunday, but both games were contingent on individual performances that lit them up. Rooney, of course, was injured later in the tournament and England were eliminated. If Bellingham stays fit here, anything is possible.

That’s what he made it seem like on Sunday, anyway. He plays like a man who feels unbeatable. He does things that impact differently. There was a moment in the first half when Dusan Vlahovic brought him down when Bellingham came out of defense.

There was a pause. Everyone was waiting for the referee to call a foul. But before he could, Bellingham was on his feet and continued his run, dodging a pair of Serbian midfielders before laying down the ball.

Rooney inspired a kind of awe in other players as a rough-edged kid and Bellingham does that too.

The Serbs knew they were dealing with something special and that trying to contain it was like trying to catch a storm.

Once again, like Rooney, Bellingham has the ability to inspire others with his rough edges.

Sure, his influence waned a bit in the second half. Given the season he had with Madrid, given the energy he had expended before the break, it would have been strange if it were not like that.

But it still seemed to be everywhere. There was an episode late in the second half when he confronted substitute Ivan Ilic on Serbia’s goal line, on the edge of the area. Bellingham turned him one way and then the other. He played with it and when he sold it for the second time, he put a cross into the area that asked to be finished before the goalkeeper claimed it.

It is already clear that he is the brightest talent England has possessed in a generation.

It is part of a lineage that has been passed down from Bryan Robson to Paul Gascoigne, Rooney and now Bellingham. He is the one on whom our hopes in Germany rest.

The problem, at the moment, is that England seem too dependent on him. Bellingham’s wasn’t the only good performance, but if England are to have a chance of winning this European Championship, they will need better performances from others than they had on Sunday.

Bellingham is part of a lineage that has been passed down from Bryan Robson (right), Paul Gascoigne (left), Rooney and now the Real Madrid star.

Phil Foden was restless and uninspired. He usually is when he plays for England. That must change quickly. And if not, then Cole Palmer should be given the opportunity in his place. Trent Alexander-Arnold played well but is yet to decide on the experiment of deploying him in midfield.

Harry Kane also had a quiet game and there are lingering concerns over the back injury he is recovering from. But although he had a quiet game, he came within an inch of scoring when his late header crashed off the crossbar. Kane has enough track record at this level to inspire belief that he will play an important role in this tournament.

So debates will continue in the build-up to England’s second group match against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday, but none of those debates will be about Bellingham. He is the jewel in the crown, a once-in-a-generation player. He stepped forward on Sunday. Now is the time for others to step up with him.