Jude Bellingham earns a whopping £220,000-a-week at Real Madrid – but the English star’s growing reputation as a global superstar has seen his earning power EXPLODE thanks to deals with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand and adidas.

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is becoming a global superstar. Now the face of Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, SKIMS, the poster boy of English football has been catapulted to celebrity stardom beyond the realm of sport.

When the 20-year-old arrived in Madrid to join the Spanish giant just under 12 months ago, the football world already suspected he would go on to do great things in the sport.

In just one season in Spain, the Real Madrid star, who will play a key role in England’s Euro 2024 campaign this summer, has become football’s most valuable player. He was essential for his team throughout the campaign that culminated in victory in club football’s biggest prize, the Champions League.

But it’s off the field where his stock has risen exponentially in the past year. He is becoming arguably the most marketable young athlete on the planet.

Believed to be earning £220,000 a week in Madrid, as well as raising money from brand partnerships such as adidas, Lucozade and now SKIMS, Bellingham’s fortune is soaring.

His meteoric rise to stardom outside of football is reminiscent of former English heartthrob David Beckham. The former England captain’s fame off the field perhaps made him more of a celebrity than on it.

Beckham is arguably better known around the world for his business and modeling exploits than for his brilliant career that spanned 21 years and saw him play for many of the world’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

After he began dating his now wife Victoria Beckham, opportunities outside of football began to arise. His collaborations with brands such as Adidas, Pepsi and Vodafone put his face on advertisements and billboards around the world.

Now, Bellingham is following a similar path and has caught the attention of companies around the world that want a piece of it.

Last year, Bellingham was sought after by French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, famous for being extremely particular when it comes to the sports stars it works with. Now it’s SKIMS and adidas who are reaping the rewards.

Sports lawyer and commercial expert Daniel Geey, who works with the likes of Declan Rice, explained why Bellingham and his team will have been looking for sponsors who can put him in the spotlight.

Take it to the store sport mail: ‘There are a few things to consider when superstar footballers sign deals with big brands, one of them is exposure.

‘With Kim Kardashian, he has over 350 million followers (on Instagram), and he just posted about the latest SKIMS deal, and is also alongside other brand partners like Usher, Neymar Jr and Patrick Mahomes.

Bellingham’s rise to stardom has similarities to that of David Beckham (pictured between Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce)

“He is also the iconic footballer who is doing incredibly well with Real Madrid, and SKIMS is not the only deal. He obviously has a fantastic deal with adidas. He also has a very important contract with Lucozade.

“He’s looking to build that Bellingham brand and make sure his commercial team is on the lookout for brand deals that resonate with him, but also give him exposure, which he’s obviously already doing in the field.”

Just two days after Bellingham’s big reveal as an underwear model for Kardashian’s brand, her marketing strategy train gained even more momentum as she was the subject of a huge new ad released by adidas.

The iconic sportswear brand has been spearheading the promotion of English, just as it did with players like Lionel Messi and, of course, Beckham.

The announcement reinforces the star’s importance to the kit maker, and Geey, who launched his new book ’50 Ways Into Football’ alongside former FA editor Dan Freedman on Wednesday, has revealed how his contract with Adidas may have been modified to allow deals with rich brands.

“The interesting thing about this (the SKIMS deal) is that typically the boot deal that players sign with Adidas or Nike can have a lot of restrictions on what types of other brands they can work with.

‘It would have been interesting for that negotiation you had with Adidas to get the underwear out of the deal.

“And if he’s going to do deals with whoever in the future, or he’s done it with Louis Vuitton or otherwise, that kind of high-end luxury brand element would have to be specifically pulled out of the Adidas deal to make sure that those restrictions were not in force.

‘Those brand and boot manufacturers want to make sure that there is indeed the least amount of crossover. So it doesn’t dilute the brand message.”

Because he plays for Real Madrid, Bellingham’s income situation from these types of deals is different than players who play soccer elsewhere.

Bellingham’s contract with adidas will have been modified to allow him to work with SKIMS

“Real Madrid usually keeps a portion of the player’s image rights,” Geey said. “So, they are effectively sharing the commercial positive side of their players’ deals, and that is part of the agreement that is signed when they sign with the club because they are going to go to a club of such stature.”

“For this reason, Madrid is sometimes seen as an outlier, where the player will have to pay some of his image rights, but will share the income from those image rights.

“Whereas players from most other clubs in the world, when it comes to their personal sponsorships, their image rights company will get almost all the income.”