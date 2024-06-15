Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all smiles as ALL the players take part in England’s final training session ahead of the Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

England’s players held their last full training session ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

The 26 players in Gareth Southgate’s team trained at the sunny Blankenhain complex, where the Three Lions have based themselves during the competition.

England’s stars appeared to be in high spirits as they put themselves through their paces, with Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold beaming as they completed various exercises.

Meanwhile, Southgate and his coaching team kept relatively steady faces as they hope to get off to a winning start in their Group C opener.

The best news for England fans is that there are no injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s game after defender John Stones previously missed a training session through illness earlier in the week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) looked delighted as they took part in England’s latest training session.

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford maintained fierce concentration during training

Bukayo Saka (right) takes part in a training drill with Bellingham (left) and Lewis Dunk (center)

Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate watches training drills take place around him.

Kyle Walker (left) and Kieran Trippier (right) take part in defensive training drills.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon (left) and Manchester City defender John Stones (right) were all smiles during training.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney joins a group training session at England’s base camp on Saturday.

The players went through a combination of attacking, defending and possession routines during the intense final session.

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was seen leading several drills but appeared calm and relieved for most of the training.

There was more excitement on the faces of Stones, Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi as all the players were seen working hard in an effort to secure a starting spot.

Participants adopted a mix of yellow and red bibs, while others wore just training shirts as Southgate looks to keep any potential team selection leaks under control.

England captain Harry Kane (right) walks closely with Southgate as training continues.

Chelsea duo Cole Palmer (left) and Conor Gallagher (right) undergo a sprint exercise.

Alexander-Arnold fights with a red bib while occupying the middle of a rabona training exercise

Kane makes his way through a pole slalom and is closely followed by Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi (right).

Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (second from left) watches intently as Toney attempts to win the ball back.

Alexander-Arnold has been seen working closely with Real Madrid superstar Bellingham during England’s training camp and continued to do so as he looks for a place in midfield against Serbia.

Southgate will also have to make tough decisions over the playing time of several youngsters, with Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace playmaker Adam Wharton appearing in a major competition for the first time.

Mainoo has enjoyed a great season at Old Trafford and looked calm working on a rabona training exercise alongside Liverpool’s Ivan Toney, Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez.

Meanwhile, Chelsea duo Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher appeared to enjoy each other’s company as they stood side by side for part of Saturday’s training session.