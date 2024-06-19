John Terry strips down to his beach shorts as he joins his bikini-clad wife Toni aboard a chartered yacht during sunny summer holidays in Capri.

Sun, sea, sand and a summer of international football appeared to be on the cards as John Terry sailed around the Tyrrhenian Sea with his wife Toni on Monday.

The former Chelsea and England captain relaxed with his wife aboard a chartered yacht during his current break in the sun on the island of Capri in southwestern Italy.

As Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions assessed an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Serbia at Euro 2024, the 43-year-old former national team captain stripped down to his swimming shorts to sunbathe on the bow of the ship.

Reclining next to her husband, Toni showed off her slender physique in a powder pink bikini while taking advantage of the high temperatures on the Italian coast.

The mother-of-two, 34, then donned a pink top and matching shorts as she took pictures of Terry doing a somersault into the water.

The couple have been childhood sweethearts, since the age of 16, when he was an apprentice footballer on £48 a week and still lives with his family on an estate in Barking.

They married in June 2007 at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, in a ceremony said to have cost almost £1 million.

They reportedly engaged the services of Old Etonian party organiser, Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, to organize the festivities.

Among the guests were footballers Michael Owen, Ashley Cole, Joe Cole and Jamie Redknapp, with his ex-wife Louise, while Lionel Richie performed.

John and Toni also welcomed twins Georgie John and Summer Rose, who just turned 18 last month.

Last year, the couple gave their twins matching Mercedes cars for their 17th birthday while sharing a video of them driving when they were younger.

The cars appeared to be the Mercedes A-Class AMG Line Premium Plus, which cost around £41,000 when bought new.

The matte black cars were parked in a driveway and had blue tape and pink tape on each hood.

Terry stripped down to his swim shorts to sunbathe on the bow of the boat.

Former Chelsea ace Terry wrapped himself in a beach towel after taking a dip in the ocean.

Terry has since retired from football and amassed a fortune during his years as a Premier League footballer with Chelsea.

Toni photographed her husband doing a somersault from the deck of their boat

The former footballer showed off his athleticism by spinning in the air

He was seen plummeting into the water after jumping from the front of his rented yacht.

He also shared two controversial videos showing the twins behind the wheel of a moving car on the road when they were still children.

The former professional regularly shares information about his family life on his Instagram account and in the past shared a photo of him and Summer at Stamford Bridge watching his former team.

He and Georgie have also been photographed enjoying spending time on the golf course.

Terry is the most successful captain in Chelsea’s history, having won five Premier League titles and one Champions League with the club.

He holds the record for most clean sheets in the league with 214, and is the division’s highest scoring defender with 41 to his name.

The retired footballer, who won 78 caps for his country, is expected to have one eye on television over the coming weeks as an England team captained by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane attempts to win their first major trophy since 1966.

A crew member joined the couple as they sailed through the ocean off the coast of southwestern Italy on Monday.