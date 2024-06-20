John Swinney vows to continue the SNP’s push for independence even if polls prove correct and he fails to win a majority of Scottish seats on July 4, as First Minister admits he needs to “rebuild trust” after recent crisis .

John Swinney signaled tonight that he would continue his campaign for independence even if the SNP fails to win a majority of Scottish seats in the general election.

With just a fortnight to go until election day on July 4, the Scottish First Minister was grilled on the SNP’s plans to split the UK on BBC Question Time.

The SNP manifesto states that if they win a majority of the 57 constituencies contested in Scotland, they will have the “powers” to start independence talks.

But Swinney this afternoon refused to say whether he would abandon his party’s push for independence if the opposite happened and the SNP did not win a majority of seats.

He criticized the UK Government at Westminster for not accepting the SNP’s demands for another independence referendum.

“I accept that we cannot be an independent country until people vote for us to be an independent country,” he said.

“We are not allowed to put that idea and that concept to the public and we should have the right to do that.”

Recent polls have shown that the SNP, which has suffered a drop in support in recent months, could be a long way from winning a majority of seats in Scotland.

Latest research by YouGov has shown that Labor won 28 seats, while the SNP fell to just 20 seats and the Conservatives fell to five constituencies.

The SNP’s travails saw the party burn down three prime ministers in just 14 months.

Mr Swinney admitted this afternoon that he needs to “rebuild trust” with voters and needs to earn the trust of the Scottish public “on an ongoing basis”.

The Scottish First Minister pictured arriving at the BBC’s Question Time Leaders Special at York University.

Mr Swinney was questioned by a studio audience and BBC presenter Fiona Bruce in York.

Earlier today, Swinney accused the Conservatives of not caring about the climate as he clashed with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

During First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, the SNP leader was questioned about his party’s stance on oil and gas.

The Scottish Government’s current position, as set out in its draft energy strategy, is that new oil and gas licenses – which are approved by the UK Government – ​​must pass a climate compatibility test before being approved.

But environmental activists fear the position could be diluted when the final document is published.

Scotland’s outgoing Conservative leader Mr Ross said the position is “temporary” as he said the Government does not support new oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

But the Prime Minister said: “We have a rational and considered process that we have advocated, which is that every individual application must be subject to a climate compatibility assessment because there is a path we have to go down as a country.” to reach net zero.

‘That is unavoidable. What is clear from the position taken by the Prime Minister, supported by Douglas Ross and the Conservatives, is that they do not care about the climate journey.

“They are not interested in the crisis we face in the climate emergency, while this Government will take a responsible approach to managing that transition and the challenges of the climate emergency.”

In turn, Ross claimed that the Scottish Government and SNP MSPs “don’t care” about jobs in the north east of Scotland supported by the oil and gas sector.

“Every time a new development is proposed in the North Sea, the SNP opposes it,” he said.

‘They oppose each round of new licenses granted for the oil and gas sector; In recent years, they have not supported any new field, not a single one.

‘Whatever John Swinney claims today, it is only a temporary position for the SNP, because their position is very clear indeed.

“They are not and will not defend Scotland’s oil and gas industry – they are willing to put tens of thousands of jobs and the North East economy at risk.”