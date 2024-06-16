Joey Essex ‘is preparing a surprising new career move as he leaves the Love Island villa’ after becoming the show’s first celebrity contestant.

NAME: Mimi Ngulubu

AGE: 24

OF: portsmouth

OCCUPATION: Mental health nurse

WHY LOVE THE ISLAND? The pool in Portsmouth does not give. I tried dating, talking to people on social media and I just wasn’t successful. Applying was spontaneous, I didn’t expect to get here!

WHAT WILL YOU BRING TO THE VILLA? My girls are my rocks and I am theirs, so I will be a good friend and also go there to find a man. I like dressing up, so I’ll bring style and I’d like to think I’m funny enough to make people laugh. I also bring honesty: I am good at picking up on people’s personality traits and looking askance at those who might be liars.

NAME: patsy field

AGE: 29

OF: Orpington

OCCUPATION: Administrator’s office

WHAT DO YOU WANT THE ISLANDERS TO KNOW? I have something very special in me which is my disability, it is a condition I was born with called Ebs Palsy. It doesn’t define who I am, but it makes me a little different, although I have learned to move forward and that has never stopped me.

HOW WOULD FRIENDS/FAMILY DESCRIBE YOU? My friends would say I’m the loudest person in the group, I’m the one who’s always up for a challenge, the life of the party. My family would say I’m bossy and it’s always my way or the highway, they’d say I’m boss.

NAME: Sean Stone

AGE: 24

OF: Hertford

OCCUPATION: sweet seller

WHY LOVE THE ISLAND? I have always liked relationships and when you find someone you want to be with it is the best feeling. Now is the perfect time, the only thing missing is my soulmate.

HOW WOULD FRIENDS/FAMILY DESCRIBE YOU? Very loving, attentive and attentive. I’m the kind of person that if you broke down on the highway and needed your tire changed, I’d be there at any time of the night.

NAME: Harriet Blackmore

AGE: 24

OF: Brighton

OCCUPATION: Dancer and personal shopper

WHAT WILL YOU BRING TO THE VILLA? I will bring entertainment for everyone in the Villa, whether it’s making the girls laugh or making the boys heads turn, I’m sure I will bring the drama.

DO YOU CLAIM FAME? Being a bit of an IT girl in Brighton, I did personal shopping for rapper Arrdee and one of my best friends is Saffron Barker, the YouTuber.

NAME: Let’s go Odukoya

AGE: 25

OF: canning city

OCCUPATION: Model

WHAT WILL YOU BRING TO THE VILLA? I think it would bring excitement and joy. I think people would have someone to come up to, talk to and feel comfortable being around or laugh with. I think I’m someone everyone would accept.

WHY SHOULD SOMEONE DATE YOU? I feel like the way I carry myself is very respectful and I think people embrace that and once you show who you are to someone, you get it back tenfold. My way of being gives off an energy good enough to make people feel comfortable around me.

NAME: Samantha Kenny

AGE: 26

OF: Liverpool

OCCUPATION: Makeup artist

WHAT WILL YOU BRING TO THE VILLA? I think I will definitely bring some fire, I am very stubborn and wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m also very cheerful, so I’ll definitely have a laugh and bring in a bit of scouse glamour.WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? I don’t go out enough, I work at weekends and I don’t go out much in Liverpool anymore. If I want to go out at night, I go to London because I love guys from the south. Tall, dark and cockney is my type.

NAME: Jabbal Munveer

AGE: 30

OF: Surbiton, Surrey

OCCUPATION: Recruitment manager

WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? I haven’t found the right girl, I’m quite demanding and have high standards. Dating in London is horrible. You don’t know who’s single… but now you’re putting me in a place where everyone is single so there won’t be any issues about it. DO YOU CLAIM FAME? I’m friends with Spencer Morgan (Piers Morgan’s son). We met when I moved to Fulham in 2018.

NAME: nicole samuel

AGE: 24

OF: Aberdare, Wales

OCCUPATION: Account Manager

WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? I’ve enjoyed the single life and the attention from different guys, it’s fun. I enjoyed being able to go on vacation with the girls and not have to worry about anyone at home. All the girls are there texting in their room and I’m out until 4 in the morning living my best life.

WHAT IS SOMETHING THAT NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT YOU? I became a world champion dancer in 2011, not many people know that. I was a professional street dancer.

NAME: Ronnie Vint

AGE: 27

OF: South East London

OCCUPATION: Semi-professional footballer

WHAT IS YOUR TYPE ON PAPER? I want someone who is family oriented, caring and professional minded. By the way, I like blondes with nice breasts, but I also prefer brunettes.

DO YOU CLAIM FAME? Bradley Dack is my best friend and he and Olivia are a big part of my life. I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me.

NAME: jess white

AGE: 25

OF: Stockport

OCCUPATION: Retail Sales Manager

WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? I don’t underestimate the fact that I work hard. I know what I want and I don’t settle easily. When you are a loud, outgoing woman, sometimes that can intimidate men; Men don’t always want that.

WHAT IS YOUR TYPE ON PAPER? I love white turkey cloves, but good old turkey cloves. I would say they are personality traits, you have to be family oriented. You have to be tall, you can’t be shorter than me, I can’t have to wonder if I can wear heels with you and what height of heels I can wear. If you are vertically challenged, it’s not for me.

NAME: Ciaran Davies

AGE: twenty-one

OF: Pencoed, South Wales

OCCUPATION: Surveyor

WHAT IS YOUR TYPE ON PAPER? Obviously it seems like it, but humor is a big thing for me, I’m a little nervous so I want a girl who can give it back to me. Loyalty is another for me, I think it is the most important thing to look for in a relationship.

DO YOU CLAIM FAME? When I was in Malia on a boys’ holiday, I pretended to be Liam Reardon from series 7 to get into a club because they wouldn’t let us in. It worked and we ended up getting a private booth and free drinks all night.

NAME: Uma Jammeh

AGE: 23

OF: Islington, North London

OCCUPATION: VIP host/model

WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? I feel like I’ve been so unlucky in love! Everything has been disappointing so far. I don’t know what the reason is, I think it’s them, how can it not be me!

CLAIM TO FAME? I was born in a hospital closet! There were no more rooms left, poor mom!

NAME:Joey Essex

AGE: 33

OF: Chigwell, Essex

OCCUPATION: reality star

CLAIM TO FAME? The only way is Essex

FAMOUS EXES: Joey was in a relationship with fellow TOWIE star Sam Faiers from 2011 to 2014 and the couple became engaged before splitting. She has also been seen kissing former Love Island stars Ellie Brown and Maura Higgins. She also dated her Dancing On Ice professional partner, Vanessa Bauer.

NAME: Omar Nyame

AGE: 25

OF: Croydon, London

OCCUPATION: Physical Education Teacher

WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? People always assume I’m a player and a flirt, but that’s really not me.

NAME: Grace Jackson

AGE: 25

OF: Manchester

OCCUPATION: Model and social media marketing coordinator.

WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? Neither boy has good communication and it is painful. I like someone who doesn’t take themselves or life too seriously.

My lifestyle can put guys off a little, I really like going out and traveling abroad. They can’t keep up with my lifestyle. It’s the life I want and it helps me with my business.

NAME: Wil Anderson

AGE: 23

OF: Whitley Bay

OCCUPATION: Quantity inspector

WHY DID YOU WANT TO GO TO LOVE ISLAND? I wanted to be single for the last year because I’ve had two serious relationships since I was 18, but now I feel like it’s time to get back out there. I want to feel that love again

NAME:Tiffany Leighton

AGE: 25

OF: Hertfordshire

OCCUPATION: HR Coordinator

HOW DO YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF? I’m fit, I’m happy and I don’t care what other people think. I will bring some spice, spontaneity and bring my A-game flirting game.