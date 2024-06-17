Joe Wicks’ wife Rosie gives birth to her fourth child! Couple welcomes baby, shares sweet photos of newborn

Joe Wicks’ wife Rosie has given birth to her fourth child.

The Body Coach star, 38, and his loving wife, 33, announced the happy news on Instagram along with some beautiful photos of the newborn on Monday.

The couple, who are also parents to daughters Indie, six, Leni, two, and son Marley, five, were absolutely delighted to welcome another addition to their family.

Joe wrote in the joint post: “Today at 9.30am we welcomed our fourth baby into the world. A little boy weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

‘Rosie gave birth at home. The NHS midwives at St Peter’s Hospital were amazing. Rosie and the baby are fine and getting some rest.

Joe Wicks’ wife Rosie has given birth to her fourth child

The Body Coach star, 38, and his loving wife, 33, announced the happy news on Instagram alongside a gorgeous photo of the newborn on Monday (seen with daughter Indie, six).

Joe also posted a sweet photo of his six-year-old daughter Indie holding the little one and smiling at her.

Her friends were quick to offer their congratulations under the post, as author Elizabeth Day wrote: ‘Congratulations to you all. I’m very happy for you!’

Rosie and Joe decided to keep the sex of their baby a surprise and were still undecided about what to name him, just days before she gave birth.

The fitness guru announced that he and Rosie were expecting another child in January, when she was already 20 weeks pregnant.

For their announcement post, the couple shared a beautiful photo and wrote: ‘Baby number 4 is coming ❤️ #20weeks.’

Joe and Rosie have been together since 2016 and married in a stunning rural ceremony in 2019.

In February, Rosie suffered a scare after being rushed to hospital during her pregnancy.

At the time, Joe showed a photo of Rosie’s belly with fresh bandages from her procedure and revealed to his fans online: “Rosie had to go to the hospital last week to have her appendix removed. She and the baby are all well. She’s on the mend now.’

The couple, who are also parents to daughters Indie, six, Leni, two, and son Marley, five, were absolutely delighted to welcome another addition to their family.

Rosie and Joe decided to keep the sex of their baby a surprise and were still undecided about what to name him, just days before she gave birth.

The fitness guru announced that he and Rosie were expecting another child in January, when she was already 20 weeks pregnant.

Joe and Rosie have been together since 2016 and married in a stunning rural ceremony in 2019.

Apparently, Rosie underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy.

Compared to open appendectomy, laparoscopic appendectomy is a minimally invasive surgery to remove the appendix through small incisions.

Since pregnant women tend to be more likely to develop appendix ruptures that spill infectious contents into the abdominal cavity and cause sepsis, emergency surgery should be performed immediately.

Last July, Joe revealed he had taken his daughter Indie out of reception to homeschool her.

Joe said he and Rosie, who would like to have six children, plan to do at least a year of homeschooling at their £4million mansion in Surrey.

“There’s really nothing more to the decision than we just love being together as a family and want to spend more time with the kids while we can,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

‘He had a great year in reception, but we have always loved teaching children at home and want to have the freedom to travel more and explore the world.

‘She could go to school next year. We have no idea long-term, but we want to do at least a year of homeschooling.’

During her pregnancy, Joe revealed that Rosie had to go to hospital after it was discovered she had appendicitis.

Joe said he and Rosie, who would like to have six children, plan to do at least a year of homeschooling at their £4million mansion in Surrey.

“There’s really nothing more important to the decision than we simply love being together as a family and want to spend more time with the kids while we can,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Joe frequently shares activity books that he uses to educate his children and previously joked that he is an “old school dad” who doesn’t allow them to sit in front of iPads and use phones.

He said: ‘They watch Disney or Netflix on TV, but they don’t know how to use a phone and they don’t have an iPad… They read, write and speak well because that’s all they know.

‘They don’t miss iPads or screen time because they’ve never had them. One thing I am most proud of about my children is how friendly, open, talkative, and confident they are with new people.

“Most days we look around and see Indie and Marley making friends with other adults in restaurants or by the pool telling jokes.

‘Their personalities are no accident. They are a product of their environment and the stimulation they receive every day…’