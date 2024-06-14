Joe Biden demands to know if the press is ‘just taking pictures’ during another staged photo op

Emboldened Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continued in her role as host and presenter of the G7 in Italy, this time answering a question from President Joe Biden about the ground rules for their first formal meeting of the day.

‘Are they just taking pictures?’ Biden asked Meloni in front of a group of reporters Friday morning as the two sat in front of the American and Italian flags at the start of a face-to-face meeting.

Meloni agreed, indicating that the couple would not be commenting at the event. At that point, the president’s advisers asked a group of journalists to leave.

Meloni will host both the heads of the group’s major industrial nations and others, including the presidents of Brazil and Turkey, as well as Pope Francis.

Biden’s second full day of meetings comes after he scolded reporters Thursday night for asking off-topic questions at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden told reporters to “follow the rules” after being asked about a plan to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. Another reporter had asked if Hunter’s son had been convicted of three felony weapons offenses. It came during a summit in which White House advisers limited their exposure to the press: allowing journalists to attend one of their meetings on Thursday instead of two as planned, and structuring a news conference alongside Zelensky. with two questions for each side.

Meloni is also showing that he is in tune with the photography and public relations elements of the event, not just the dense communications that the leaders and their assistants are crafting.

During a joint event with world leaders to watch a skydiving demonstration on Thursday, Meloni He approached and guided Biden, 81, after he walked away from a photo opportunity.

Some of the leaders were still applauding as a blue-clad skydiver unhooked some of his gear, when Biden began walking slowly toward another skydiver.

The president saluted and gave a thumbs up to another military paratrooper who was on the ground collecting his equipment.

Meloni then approached the president to guide him back to the shot that would show all the leaders together, while other leaders crowded around.

Meloni also guided Biden, as well as other leaders, as he welcomed each of them individually to the lavish site in the Italian region of Apulia. She gestured with her arms to send them in the direction of a ‘family photo’ where all the leaders gathered.

He was deferential as he welcomed Pope Francis to the summit at the luxurious Borgo Eganzia on Italy’s Adriatic coast on Friday morning.

A senior administration official on Friday recognized Meloni’s electoral achievements. He has been actively helping guide G7 leaders.

When the Pope landed in his helicopter, she greeted him and walked toward a golf course that would transport Francis to the events. After sitting in the front seat first, she offered it to him and then moved to the back seat so the two of them could sit together.

Meloni’s strength is not determined solely by her status as head of the host nation. She also performed well in the European parliamentary elections that boosted the conservatives.

Management is aware of the influence of change. “Prime Minister Maloney’s party did pretty well coming in first in Italy,” a senior administration official told reporters traveling with the president on Friday. “And now there will be a reset of the main European institutions, including the European Parliament, the European Commission, the European Council, all of that will start in the coming days and weeks.” The official said that was one of the issues that would come up Friday, despite flashpoints over abortion and efforts to hammer out details on support for Ukraine.