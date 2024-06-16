Joe Alwyn DENIES visiting the London pub Taylor Swift mentions in her song The Black Dog, as he breaks his silence over their split.

Joe Alwyn denies ever patronizing a bar called The Black Dog, which his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift names in her song of the same name.

in a profile with Sunday weatherThe 33-year-old actor revealed what he likes to do in his free time.

“It’s probably pretty similar to yours or anyone else’s: seeing friends, traveling, going to the pub,” he replied, joking, “Can I make a more boring list?”

He was later asked if his favorite pub could be called The Black Dog, located in Vauxhall, London.

“I’ve never been to Vauxhall,” Alwyn replied, while “smiling a smile that suggests there’s more to say.”

Fans believe some songs on Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, were written about Alwyn, whom she dated for six years.

However, Swifties have connected The Black Dog to Matty Healy, another of Taylor’s previous suitors.

The musicians dated briefly for several weeks in 2023.

Healy, 35, is now engaged to model Gabriette, after they struck up a romance last fall.

The lyrics of Taylor’s song Black Dog say: “I’m someone who until recent events / You shared your secrets / And your location, you forgot to turn it off.”

‘And then I watch you walk in / Into a bar called The Black Dog / And punch new holes in my heart.’

He goes on to sing, “I just don’t understand how you don’t miss me / On The Black Dog, when someone plays The Starting Line.”

Another indication that the song was written about Matty points to his band The 1975, which often covers The Starting Line, a pop-punk collective.

Fans believe some songs on Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, were written about Alwyn, but Swifties have connected The Black Dog to Matty Healy, another of Taylor’s previous suitors; Swift and Healy photographed in May 2023

Elsewhere in his interview with the Sunday Times, Joe described his time with the pop star as “long, loving” and “totally committed.”

When asked if he listened to her latest album, Alwyn responded indirectly, sharing that the end of their relationship was “a hard thing to deal with.”

Last year in April, it was confirmed that Swift and Alwyn had officially gone their separate ways.

The singer has since moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.