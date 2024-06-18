JFK Jr. almost killed his ex-girlfriend in a horrific kayak accident

John F. Kennedy Jr. nearly killed his first serious girlfriend, 13 years before crashing the flight that killed him and his wife Carolyn Bessette, a new book reveals.

‘Don’t ask: The Kennedys and the women they destroyed’by DailyMail.com columnist and author Maureen Callahan, tells how JFK Jr. had a habit of putting others in danger.

‘He had a death wish, not only for himself, but for the women in his life. He had more accidents in his teens and twenties than the public knew,” Callahan writes. “Speeding, swimming too much in the ocean, driving recklessly on sidewalks or high on marijuana, skiing in low-light conditions.”

He also nearly “killed” his first serious girlfriend, Christina Haag, “more than once,” Callahan says.

RFK Jr. and Christina Haag photographed at an event in New York City in 1986.

JFK Jr poses topless on the beach at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, 1979.

In 1986, the couple was vacationing in Jamaica when JFK Jr. insisted they go kayaking on the open ocean. without lifevest.

“There’s nothing to fear,” he allegedly told Christina.

However, the pair soon “found themselves helpless”, with strong currents pushing them towards a giant rock. Had it not been for a rogue wave that lifted them at the last moment and brought them to safety, they might have died.

After crash-landing on a remote beach, JFK Jr. “went into a trance,” Callahan writes, adding that Christina later recalled that “dying, being so close to it, seemed like a euphoria to him.”

Despite their refusal to get back into the kayak (and offers from a group of local fishermen to take them to the mainland the next morning), John insisted again, saying they would kayak back that night, Callahan reveals.

But on this return trip the conditions were even worse, and soon the couple found themselves “15 feet under water.”

Years later, Christina reportedly still couldn’t remember how they had survived.