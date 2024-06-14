JFK ‘infected Jackie Kennedy with multiple STDs’, including chlamydia that could have caused her miscarriages

Jackie Kennedy “almost certainly” contracted multiple sexually transmitted diseases from her husband and only agreed to stay married after her father-in-law paid her $1 million, a new book reveals.

John F. Kennedy likely infected her with asymptomatic chlamydia and other diseases he contracted during extramarital affairs.

Chlamydia can cause fertility problems. Jackie suffered multiple miscarriages and the traumatic death of her daughter Arabella in the third trimester in 1956.

It wasn’t until later that she discovered that her husband’s STDs were probably to blame.

Author and DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan, whose new book ‘Don’t ask: The Kennedys and the women they destroyed’ is being published exclusively by the Mail: it reveals how Jackie subsequently struck a deal with JFK’s father, Joe, in 1956.

Tired of JFK’s serial infidelity, Jackie said she was toying with divorce, but Joe feared that a separation would ruin any hope of a presidential bid for her son, then a senator.

So instead, “he offered her a million dollars to stay in the marriage,” Callahan writes. “And millions more if Jack ever gave her a sexually transmitted disease.”

Jackie gave birth to her first child, Caroline, in November 1957. John Jr. followed in 1960. A second child, Patrick, died just two days after birth in 1963.

Up to 75 percent of women show no symptoms of chlamydia. If left untreated or contracted recurrently, it can cause infertility. It can spread to the uterus, ovaries, or fallopian tubes and cause pelvic inflammatory disease, which permanently damages reproductive organs.

Chlamydia can also produce hostile bacteria in women that cause stillbirths and miscarriages.

