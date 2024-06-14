Jeremy Hunt becomes the latest senior Tory to warn the public that voting for reform risks giving Keir Starmer an ‘even bigger majority’

Jeremy Hunt yesterday became the latest senior Conservative to warn voters that backing UK Reform risks handing Labor an “even bigger majority”.

The Chancellor admitted there was “a lot of frustration” over the immigration issue as “we still haven’t been able to stop the boats”, adding that he sympathized with people who want to “hold those at the top to account”. ‘.

But he warned that voting for Nigel Farage’s insurgent party only increases the risk of avowed “socialist” Sir Keir Starmer winning the keys to Downing Street in a record victory.

“And that is the polar opposite of what most reform voters want,” Mr Hunt said.

It comes after a series of Conservative figures issued stark warnings about the danger of provoking a landslide victory for Labor in a high-risk shift in strategy.

The new approach is designed to convince Tory voters flirting with reform that they risk handing unlimited power to Sir Keir, who has said little about his government plans. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said the Conservatives are fighting to prevent Sir Keir Starmer from winning a “supermajority” that would hand “unchecked” power to a party whose “plans are so vague… you don’t have idea of ​​what I really want to change’.

And former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox warned: “If you believe the polls… we are sleepwalking towards a one-party socialist state.” The consequences would be terrible, not only for the Conservative Party and the country, but also for Labour, because having an opposition is important.’

Speaking to Politico’s Power Play podcast, Hunt was asked if he was “concerned” about polls showing reform moving closer to conservatives. He said: “The only thing that gets a vote for reform is to give the Labor Party an even bigger majority.”

Hunt said on the podcast: “We have to present to people what the real choice is, and the choice is a Conservative government or a Labor government.” If you vote Reform, Lib Dem or Green, the impact will be a much larger Labor majority.’

He insisted the choice was between higher taxes under Labor or lower taxes under his party. “We will do the hard work to cut taxes… and I think a Labor government wouldn’t do that,” he said.