Jeremy Corbyn would have been a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer reveals during grilling of voters in crucial Question Time debate, as Rishi vows to send Tories in to place bets on election date

Jeremy Corbyn would have been a better prime minister than Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer said last night.

The Labor leader was left uneasy on live television as he was questioned about his support for his predecessor, whom he twice tried to make prime minister.

Sir Keir became nervous when pressed to say whether he had truly believed his claim in the 2019 election that Corbyn would be a “great prime minister”.

At the time, he had served in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet for four years and urged the public to name him prime minister in two consecutive elections.

But in recent times he has worked hard to distance himself from Corbyn, who campaigned for years to abandon Britain’s nuclear deterrent and leave NATO.

Last night, on a live BBC Question Time special, he was asked by audience member Emma Mitchell why he was criticizing Corbyn now, having campaigned for him for years before.

Sir Keir defended his decision to support Corbyn, saying he had never believed Labor would win and had simply tried to ensure as many Labor MPs as possible survived.

But he refused five times to say whether he had told the truth when he said his predecessor would be a “great prime minister”.

He initially suggested that he had said he “didn’t think we would win” before suggesting Corbyn would have been a “better” prime minister than Johnson.

Pressed by presenter Fiona Bruce about the fact he had not answered the question, Sir Keir said: “It wasn’t a question that came up because I didn’t think we would win.” I was campaigning for the Labor Party and I’m glad I did.

In an interview with the London Evening Standard yesterday, Corbyn denied Sir Keir’s attempts to distance himself from the 2019 campaign and his claim that he never thought Labor could win.

The former Labor leader said: “He never hinted that, nor did he hint it to me at any time.” We did press conferences and events together in the 2019 election.

‘He was part of the Shadow Cabinet that agreed to the manifesto. He belongs to me. I was there, he was there… and there were witnesses.

Sir Keir last night faced questions about the number of U-turns he had made in office, something for which Tories have branded him “Sir flip flop”.

He tried to defend his radical change on university tuition fees, saying the “damage” caused to the economy meant he now had to prioritize resources for the NHS.

The Labor leader also sought to defend his energy decisions and his U-turn on an earlier promise to nationalize utilities. He was also asked what steps he would take to help tenants access housing.

He said he wanted to take steps to stop landlords from launching “bidding wars” between potential tenants. “We have to stop landlords from ripping off tenants who are in this bidding war… ‘who will pay the most’ until they pay through the roof.”

But he couldn’t say exactly how the policy would work.

The Labor leader was then questioned by an audience member over his planned tax raid on private schools, who he said could add further strain to the already strained state system.

Sunak was questioned about why NHS waiting lists had increased by 300,000 since he became prime minister.

He insisted that progress “does not happen in a straight line” and maintained that inflation yesterday fell to the 2 percent target as clear evidence of this. “When I became prime minister, inflation was 11 percent,” she told the audience.

‘That’s something I said I would do and we have done it now.

‘These things don’t happen overnight. They don’t happen in a straight line. And if you have a plan and you stick to it, you can get results.

‘What we have seen this year is that waiting lists are beginning to reduce. “We’ll stick to it and I’ll do it.”