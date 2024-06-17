Jennifer Lopez wishes her ‘hero’ husband Ben Affleck a happy Father’s Day amid marital turmoil… but fans notice a VERY awkward detail

Jennifer Lopez wished her ‘hero’ husband Ben Affleck a happy Father’s Day amid divorce rumors.

The Jenny From The Block singer shared a snap of Ben from their 2001 action film Pearl Harbor on her Instagram Stories as she praised him on the special day.

“Our hero,” he wrote along with a white heart emoji. “Happy Father’s Day,” she added.

Jennifer and Ben do not share children, but they do have children from previous marriages: the singer has twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

However, fans noticed one rather awkward detail about the post: Jennifer used a photo taken on the set of Pearl Harbor, the 2002 film where she met Garner.

Affleck played Captain Rafe McCawley, a US Army pilot, while Garner had a small role as a nurse named Sandra.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez have been at the center of split rumors lately.

It comes after a source told DailyMail.com that Lopez is “done” trying to make her marriage to Affleck work.

Amid furious rumors about the state of the couple’s marriage, an industry insider has claimed the pop star has reached her wits’ end and no longer feels she can do “more” to save the relationship.

“Jenny has had enough and really tried, but she can’t do more, she’s not getting better, she’s getting worse,” a music industry source told DailyMail.com.

The source adds that the main reason J.Lo, 54, left her 51-year-old husband was because he was always “grumpy and negative” like Sesame Street’s Oscar The Grouch.

Jennifer is sad about the end of her nuptials, but “she’s trying to make the most of it by working out, spending time with her twins Max and Emme, and making new plans for 2025,” they continued.

One of those new plans is to resume his This Is Me… Live tour in the summer of 2025, when he turns 56. She canceled the 2024 tour that was scheduled to begin in July to ‘remember herself.’

“She’s excited about going on tour next year, when her personal life is calmer and she can connect with her fans. She’s taking her tribe with her and making the most of it,” the source said.

Lopez is also said to be “shocked” by the bad press she has been receiving, which she believes is not fair.

“If people could see what she’s really been through, it would be easier for her,” the source said.

“Ben is a great guy, but he can be grumpy and depressing. I think the world saw that in photos like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn’t smile. If they saw what it was really like, they wouldn’t attack her,” the friend said. by Jennifer.

“He smokes non-stop, curses and seems irritated most of the time. Great director and actor, but he doesn’t laugh much with him, you know? the source said. “However, he is a wonderful father.”

Lopez plans to move forward.

“She’s really not used to this kind of bad comments, but she’ll get over it.” “She will move on,” the friend said.

‘Jennifer is a very smart and strong woman and she will bounce back, she always does!’

These days he has relied on his closest friends.

One of them is stylist Shawn Barton, whose nickname is Beezy. Another is vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

The couple photographed in Venice in 2021

There have been many reports that Ben and Jennifer will announce their divorce soon and plan to do so on a Friday, which is the norm among celebrities who are separating.

When the source was asked about this, they said, “I think they wanted to wait until all the kids were out of school and done with school plans and all that before making their big announcement.” “They are putting children first.”

She has Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

And Ben has Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

And as for how Jennifer and Ben are getting along these days, the source said they are being “cordial” with each other.

So what happened to the once jovial Ben who used to smile at fans and make out with Jennifer in public?

The source points out the pressure on Ben’s career.

“He’s filming Accounting 2 now and the hours are very long, he’s working hard on it and it’s a lot to juggle marriage and kids,” the source said. “That’s why sometimes he’s not in the best mood.”

Affleck and Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me Now: A Love Story earlier this year

Meanwhile, Lopez cleared her schedule this summer to give herself some time off and reexamine her life.

“She lives alone and not with Ben, I think everyone already knows that, so it’s a big change for her and the kids,” the friend said. In fact, Ben moved into a $100k a month rental near Garner months ago.

“Of course Jenny is sad, she loves Ben, but they are too different, there is no give and take, there is no mixing, they just go their separate ways.”

The source added that Jennifer gave it her all: “She really tried hard to make it work, but it just didn’t work.”

‘She invested a lot of time and energy, and I think he did the same. There is no one here to blame. She just wasn’t in the cards. It’s very difficult for two big stars to maintain a marriage, one has to give in, and in this case neither of them gave in.’

However, instead of crying at home, Jennifer is making plans for a better life.

“She’s looking at scripts and thinking about the year 2025. After the success of Atlas, she’s getting a lot of calls for movies, everyone wants to work with her. She loves being still on the A-list when she’s in her fifties!

He has earned a lot of respect.

This week, Atlas songwriter Andrew Lockington said he was “blown away” by Lopez’s creativity and work ethic.

She was not only the main protagonist of the film, but also the filmmaker and producer during post-production, he added.

She also said that she was in the editing room and involved in the music. She also went to screenings to see what the public thought.

And he noted that he can’t believe how hard he works even with “all the rumors” circulating about his personal life: “I can’t imagine what it would be like to be under that kind of microscope in your life.”