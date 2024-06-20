Jenna Coleman’s star-studded love life as she announces her first pregnancy with boyfriend Jamie Childs – from Victoria’s co-star Tom Hughes to real-life royalty Prince Harry and a four-year on-off romance with Richard Madden .

Jenna Coleman made the announcement she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jamie Childs at the opening of an exhibition in London on Wednesday.

The actress, 37, showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous green silk dress in Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah.

The happy news comes six months after she left fans speculating that she had tied the knot with her director boyfriend Jamie, 35, after she was spotted wearing a thick gold ring on her ring finger.

As Jenna embarks on her next exciting chapter, take a look back at her star-studded love life – from falling in love with her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes, a four-year on-again, off-again romance with Richard Madden to royal romance rumors real life, Prince. Harry…

Boyfriend Jamie Childs and marriage rumors

Jenna Coleman announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jamie Childs at an exhibition opening in London on Wednesday.

In January, Jenna left fans speculating that she had married her boyfriend Jamie Childs (pictured September 2023).

Jenna and Jamie met on the set of the Netflix series The Sandman (pictured) in 2020 and have since worked together again on Jamie’s first film, Jackdaw.

Jenna and Jamie met on the set of the Netflix series The Sandman in 2020 and have since worked together again on Jamie’s first film, Jackdaw.

In January, Jenna left her fans speculating that she had married her boyfriend Jamie Childs after being seen wearing a thick gold band on her ring finger.

The Victoria star, 37, looked loved up as she strolled around northwest London with director Jamie, 35.

But a few weeks later, Jenna appeared to squash rumors that she had tied the knot, after moving her supposed “wedding ring” to her middle finger.

The actress keeps her relationships private and has never spoken publicly about her romance with Jamie.

In 2019, while in a relationship with Tom, Jenna said she wasn’t under any pressure to start a family and instead wanted to see more of the world.

‘Half of my friends have babies and the other half don’t, so I don’t feel it as a pressure. I want to take my time,” she told Harpers Bazaar.

“There’s a lot more world I can see first. I’d love to have kids one day. But not nine of them. I can tell you that as a fact.

Tom Hughes

The actress previously dated Tom Hughes, who played her husband Prince Albert in ITV’s Victoria.

They met in 2013 on the set of BBC drama series Dancing On The Edge, but went their separate ways in 2020 (pictured in 2017).

The actress previously dated Tom Hughes, who played her husband Prince Albert in ITV’s Victoria.

They met in 2013 on the set of BBC drama series Dancing On The Edge, but went their separate ways in 2020.

At the time it was reported that the couple were “terribly sad” at the end of their relationship, and the actress moved into her own home and they reportedly attempted to “save a friendship.”

A source told The Sun at the time that the pair later met up in a bid to keep things “as friendly and civil as possible”.

The source said: “They are trying to save a friendship but obviously these are tough times and it’s not easy.”

‘Both Tom and Jenna are terribly sad, but the relationship continued. There was no third party involved.

“Jenna’s career is going from strength to strength, she’s getting offered more and more roles abroad, especially in Los Angeles, and she wants to focus on this while she’s still young.”

Their romance was a case of life imitating art for the couple who began dating in 2016 after meeting on set.

Jenna and Tom’s romance almost never happened, as the actress revealed she turned down the role of the iconic monarch Victoria twice, before finally accepting the role.

The third season of the series hit screens in 2019, but since then ITV has not announced any plans for a fourth.

Speaking to Radio Times, Jenna said of what almost happened: “I had just finished doing almost four years on Doctor Who and I didn’t want to do another long TV project.

“I wanted to do a lot of different things, but now that I’m doing Victoria, I find it quite addictive.”

Prince Harry

In 2015, Jenna and Prince Harry sparked romance rumors after they were photographed making a cozy display at a charity polo match (pictured), which she later downplayed.

However, the romance rumors were short-lived as Prince Harry met his now wife Meghan Markle a year later.

In 2015, Jenna and Prince Harry, 39, sparked romance rumors after they were photographed putting on a cozy display at a charity polo match.

One viewer said: ‘Harry ran off with Jenna. He took her hand and led her away from the crowd at the sponsor’s store. They sat alone and talked.

‘It was a very flirtatious and very tactile meeting. She was leaning towards him and he had her hand on her knee. From their body language, it seemed like they were really enjoying each other’s company.

“They were sitting very close, laughing a lot and touching each other.”

Jenna tried to brush off the rumors during an awkward appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2016, when presenter Kate Garraway asked: “Speaking of passion, there have been pictures of you and Prince Harry, I guess you were together for an investigation, for the royal family. ‘

Jenna politely responded, “No, he’s a friend of mine.”

The romance rumors were short-lived when Prince Harry met his now wife Meghan Markle, 42, a year later.

Richard Madden

Before Tom, Jenna was in a relationship with Bodyguard and Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden and they had a four-year romance (pictured in 2015).

Despite their split, Jenna and Richard appeared to maintain a friendly relationship, as they posed for a selfie together after meeting in Barcelona in March 2024.

Before her long-term romance with Tom, Jenna was in a relationship with bodyguard and Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden.

The couple dated on and off for four years after getting together in 2012.

Their relationship coincided with their growing careers, with Richard starring in Game Of Thrones at the time, while Jenna had landed her Doctor Who role.

In the early days of their relationship, a proud Richard gushed about visiting his girlfriend on the set of Doctor Who. ‘I’ve watched Doctor Who since he was a kid. I loved it and I still love it,” he declared.

‘I was taking a selfie and sent it to my dad! “Look, it’s me in the TARDIS!” I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I can have fun with that, like when I go on set and see the TARDIS.’

While they often showed their support for each other at the red carpet premieres of their various projects, the couple ended up separating for good in 2015.

Despite their split, Jenna and Richard appeared to maintain a friendly relationship, as they posed for a selfie together after meeting in Barcelona in March 2024.

Carl Davis

Jenna auditioned for Emmerdale shortly after leaving the private Arnold House School in her hometown of Blackpool and dated her co-star Karl Davies for two years (pictured in 2009).

Jenna auditioned for Emmerdale shortly after leaving the private Arnold House School in her hometown of Blackpool with A-levels, and landed the role of lesbian schoolgirl Jasmine Thomas.

It was a role that became one of the soap’s raciest storylines when Jasmine had an affair with her best friend Debbie, became pregnant by Debbie’s father, had an abortion, and then killed the father with a chair leg.

While on the ITV soap, she began a two-and-a-half year relationship with her co-star Karl Davies.

At the time, he admitted: “On his first day, he walked into the Emmerdale green room and I thought, ‘Wow’.” I fell in love with her pretty quickly.

By coincidence, Karl also starred in Game of Thrones where he played Alton Lannister.

More recently he has starred in The Bay as Carl McGregor and The Nevers.