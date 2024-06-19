Jenna Coleman is pregnant! The actress shows off her baby bump at a party at Chatsworth House six months after sparking speculation that she has married her boyfriend Jamie Childs.

Jenna Coleman has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Victoria actress, 37, debuted her baby bump at the opening of the new exhibition ‘Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah’, at Chatsworth House on Wednesday night.

Looking gorgeous in a green floral dress, Jenna cradled her baby bump as she posed for photos at the historic venue.

The happy news comes six months after she left fans speculating that she had married her director boyfriend Jamie Childs, 35, after she was spotted wearing a thick gold ring on her ring finger.

However, on Wednesday night there was no sign of the ring.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Jenna for comment.

Jenna and Jamie met on the set of the Netflix series The Sandman in 2020 and have since worked together again on Jamie’s first film, Jackdaw.

Jenna previously dated Tom Hughes, who played her husband Prince Albert in ITV’s Victoria.

They met in 2013 on the set of BBC drama series Dancing On The Edge, but went their separate ways in 2020.

Before Tom, Jenna was in a relationship with bodyguard and Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden.

The actress keeps her relationships private and has never spoken publicly about her romance with Jamie.

In 2019, while in a relationship with Tom, Jenna said she wasn’t under any pressure to start a family and instead wanted to see more of the world.

The happy news comes six months after she left fans speculating that she was marrying her director boyfriend Jamie Childs, 35.

‘Half of my friends have babies and the other half don’t, so I don’t feel it as a pressure. I want to take my time,” she told Harpers Bazaar.

“There’s a lot more world I can see first. I’d love to have kids one day. But not nine of them. I can tell you that as a fact.

Jenna previously joked that she had practiced labor, having played Queen Victoria in the ITV drama, in which she watched One Born Every Minute to prepare for the birth scenes, as Victoria had nine children.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2019, he said: ‘I’ve had a lot of work scenes now, I’m running out of noises for work scenes.

‘I try (to change it)… I just gave birth to my seventh child. And there is still no pain relief either (at the time the program takes place)…

“To be honest, I find that if I build up adrenaline and then don’t think about it and then look at it, I think I sounded like a sheep at a thing I saw before.

“I would just drink a ton of caffeine and then get really strong and then I’m sure that one day, if I ever give birth, I’ll realize that I was totally wrong.”

The actress also found it helpful to listen to Mumford & Sons’ music before filming the intense scenes.

She said: “On set, I make a habit of listening to Mumford & Sons during the birth scenes. I think there’s something about the banjo, something about the adrenaline.

The actress’ next work project is starring alongside Tom Glynn-Carney in the upcoming crime drama The Jetty.

She plays Detective Ember Manning in the new series.

Tom, 29, is best known for his role as Aegon II Targaryen in the HBO drama House Of Dragon, but his character has yet to be revealed.

The new show also stars Archie Renaux, known for his roles in The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone and Romulus.

The four-part series follows the aftermath of a fire that gutted a lake house in Detective Ember’s picturesque Lancashire town.

Ember tries to figure out how the fire is related to a podcast journalist investigating a missing person’s cold case, as well as a disturbing “love” triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

Jenna previously joked that she had had practice for childbirth as she played Queen Victoria in the ITV drama. The monarch had nine children (pictured with her co-star Tom Hughes)

The unfortunate truth threatens to destroy Ember’s life, forcing her to reevaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present, and the city she’s always called home.

Both a coming-of-age story and a detective thriller, The Jetty raises big questions about sexual morality, identity, and memory, in the places Me Too has left behind.

Jenna told the BBC about the project: “Working with the BBC and Firebird Pictures to bring the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience.

“I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and discover what lies beneath the surface of The Jetty.”